“Hands up, this is my pistol for you” – Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr’s friend reportedly faces racist attack while coming to watch him play

Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior's friend was reportedly the subject of a racist attack in Brazil. The person was arriving at the stadium to watch Brazil in action against Guinea.

A security guard reportedly took a banana out and said:

“Hands up, this is my pistol for you.”

Vinicius got on the scoresheet against Guinea. He scored a 88th minute penalty in the 4-1 win. Joelinton, Real Madrid's Rodrygo Goes and Eder Militao were the other scorers.

Vinicius was the subject of vile racist attacks during Los Blancos' 1-0 defeat against Valencia at the Mestalla last month. The incident shook up the football community.

Here's how Real Madrid's Vinicius reacted to the previous racist attack

Since joining Real Madrid in 2018, Vinicius has slowly established himself as one of the top players in Spain. His performances on the pitch have been stupendous.

However, he has often been the subject of racist attacks from opposition fans. The incident at Mestalla last month reached the boiling point. Vinicius left a long message on social media, writing:

"It wasn't the first time, nor the second, nor the third. Racism is normal in La Liga. The competition thinks it's normal, the Federation does too and the opponents encourage it. I'm so sorry. The championship that once belonged to Ronaldinho, Ronaldo, Cristiano and Messi today belongs to racists."

He further added:

"A beautiful nation, which welcomed me and which I love, but which agreed to export the image of a racist country to the world. I'm sorry for the Spaniards who don't agree, but today, in Brazil, Spain is known as a country of racists. And unfortunately, for everything that happens each week, I have no defence. I agree. But I am strong, and I will go to the end against racists, even if far from here."

Vinicius, despite being treated in such an appalling way, has kept up his performances on the pitch. The Brazilian winger scored 23 goals and provided 21 assists in 55 matches across competitions for Los Blancos this past season. His stellar output played a huge role in Carlo Ancelotti's team winning three trophies last season - the UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, and the Copa del Rey.

