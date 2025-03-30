"Hansi Flick is actually crazy", "Shouldn't be playing this much" - Barcelona fans on star's inclusion in XI for Girona clash

Barcelona fans have called out Hansi Flick on X after he included Lamine Yamal in the starting XI to face Girona. The two sides are set to lock horns in their LaLiga clash at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys later today (Sunday, March 30).

Wojciech Szczesny starts in goal for Barcelona. Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Inigo Martinez, and Gerard Martin make up the defense. The midfield comprises of Eric Garcia, Pedri, Gavi, Lamine Yamal, and Fermin Lopez. Robert Lewandowski is the lone forward, with Flick lining up his side in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Yamal has dazzled for the Blaugrana this season, netting 13 goals and registering 17 assists in 39 appearances across all competitions. However, the 17-year-old has started all nine of their last nine league fixtures. In addition, he has played a total of 210 minutes on the pitch over the past week for club and country, increasing the likelihood of an injury.

One Barcelona fan questioned Flick by posting:

"Lamine Yamal over Raphinha? Nah man Hansi Flick is actually crazy. Give that kid some rest. He is definetly tired."

Another fan tweeted:

"Yamal shouldn't be playing this much as a kid"

Other fans reacted below:

"Yamal should be getting some rest ffs," one fan commented

"They gonna end up cooking Yamal's knee before he even turns 20," another warned

"Raphinha should have been in instead of Yamal he needs to rest," one fan added

"Can't defend Flick anymore. Why put Yamal & Kunde in this kind of match. If we can't beat Girona without Yamal then we don't deserve to win league at all," another chimed in

Journalist reveals why Barcelona manager Hansi Flick decided to exclude Raphinha from starting XI ahead of Girona clash: Reports

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick dropped Raphinha from the starting XI to face Girona due to the latter still being tired from the recent international break, according to football journalist Javi Miguel. The Brazilian winger has been named on the bench and will be aiming to make an impact as a substitute.

Raphinha has arguably been the Blaugrana's best player this season, garnering 27 goals and 20 assists in 42 appearances across all competitions. He helped his side win the Supercopa de Espana earlier this season and is one of the favorites to win the 2025 Ballon d'Or.

While Raphinha's absence from the starting XI is a slight blow for Barcelona, Flick and Co. will be hoping to maintain their lead at the top of the LaLiga table. They currently have 63 points from 28 games, while Girona are 13th with 34 points.

