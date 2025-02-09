According to a report by Relevo, Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has convinced the club to move for Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala. The German tactician worked with the German forward during his stints with the Bavarian giants and the German National team.

Musiala has played 1,361 minutes across 38 games under Flick, scoring seven times and providing one assist. The German star has gone on to develop into one of the finest players in the world at Bayern.

Musiala broke into the Bayern Munich team in the 2020-21 season after joining from Chelsea’s youth teams in 2029 for a reported €200k and has played 192 times for the side. He has scored 58 goals and provided 38 assists in those games to help the Bundesliga giants to four league titles and one UEFA Champions League crown.

Barcelona will keep a close eye on the German star whose contract with the Bavarian giants is set to expire in the summer of 2026. Blaugrana will try to entice the forward with a reunion with Hansi Flick and the possibility of playing alongside Lamine Yamal for the Catalan giants.

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick’s history with Bayern Munich

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick came to international prominence during his stint at Bayern Munich between 2019 and 2021. The German tactician showcased his tactical accumen in those years, playing a high aggressive line and featuring an attack they overwhelmed most opponents with its directness and ferocity.

The German manager led Die Bayern for 86 games, averaging 2.53 points per game to lead the side to the Bundesliga, DFB Pokal, and UEFA champions League title in his debut campaign. He added another league title for the German giants before leaving to join the German national team in a disappointing 25 game stint that saw him average just 1.72 points per game.

The future Barcelona manager faced Blaugrana once with his Bayern Munich team and handed them one of the worst defeats in their history. He dismantled the Catalans 8-2 in Lisbon in the Champions League en route to winning the whole competition.

He signed for the Catalan giants in the summer of 2024 and has enjoyed great success with the side, averaging 2.26 points per game to help the side to the Spanish Super Cup. The 59-year-old is contracted to Barca until the summer of 2026.

