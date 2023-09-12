"Hansi Flick was the problem", "Lost because Saliba played" - Twitter reacts as Germany defeat France 2-1 in international friendly

Germany put Hansi Flick's sacking behind them as they sealed an impressive 2-1 friendly victory over France on Tuesday (September 12).

Die Mannschaft had been a horrid run of form under Flick, losing three games in a row. They were up against a French side who are being touted as one of the favorites to win the European Championships next year.

Germany sprung a surprise early on when Thomas Muller grabbed the opener in just the fourth minute. The Bayern Munich attacker was on hand to finish off a clever cutback from Benjamin Henrichs.

However, there was cause for concern when Ilkay Gundogan was forced off with an injury in the 25th minute. Their new captain appeared to pick up a back injury and he left the pitch in tears.

Still, the hosts at Signal Iduna Park looked a different side to the one that were beaten 4-1 by Japan last time out. They went further ahead when Leroy Sane got on the scoresheet in the 87th minute. He slotted the ball calmly past France goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

Les Bleus did equalize through Antoine Griezmann's 89th penalty but it was Germany who secured somewhat of a surprise win. It was just what Die Mannschaft needed after the gloom that had come with Flick's dismissal.

One fan reckons Flick was the issue, tweeting:

"Hansi Flick was the problem."

Another fan claimed Les Bleus had lost because William Saliba was chosen by Deschamps:

"France lost because saliba played."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to the Germans bouncing back against the 2018 FIFA World Cup winners:

Kylian Mbappe was rested for France's friendly defeat to Germany

The PSG superstar was an unused sub.

Kylian Mbappe didn't appear for France as they suffered their first defeat since March to Germany. The Paris Saint-Germain was dealing with a slight knee problem and Didier Deschamps opted not to risk him.

The PSG superstar watched on from the bench and wasn't brought on by Deschamps. He has made a scintillating start to the season at the Parc des Princes, bagging five goals in three games.

Thus, Parisian fans may be glad Mbappe wasn't risked against Germany as they look to continue their unbeaten start under Luis Enrique. They are second in Ligue 1, winning two and drawing two of four games.

It doesn't appear that Mbappe's injury is a serious one and he could be available for PSG's clash with OGC Nice on Friday (September 12).