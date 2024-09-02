Hansi Flick ready to try Ansu Fati in new role for Barcelona: Reports

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick is prepared to try Spanish forward Ansu Fati in a new position for the 2024-25 season. La Blaugrana made only two first-team additions to their squad this summer, leaving the squad light in certain positions.

Spanish midfielder Dani Olmo and young striker Pau Victor were the only signings for Barcelona, but the club saw the return of some old faces. The duo of Eric Garcia and Fati, for example, have returned to the club after spending the 2023-24 season at Girona and Brighton, respectively.

Ansu Fati returned to the club this summer looking to stake his claim for a place in the first-team squad under Hansi Flick's management. The forward was linked with a move away from the club until the final days of the transfer window, but The Daily Briefing recently reported that he is set for a new role.

According to the report, Flick intends to have Fati serve as cover for the ageing Robert Lewandowski as the side's centre-forward. Primarily a winger, the 21-year-old has shown a keen eye for goal since his early days in the first-team set-up at the club.

Ansu Fati is yet to feature for Barcelona this season due to an injury that he picked up at the start of pre-season. The Spaniard impressed Flick with his attitude, desire and application in the opening weeks of camping, but his injury denied him a place on the pitch.

Fati has retained the number 10 shirt at the club despite speculation that the shirt was to be handed to other players. His plantar fasciitis injury means he is already playing catch-up after the impressive start to the season from his teammates. He has a lot of work to do to play himself into first-team consideration, considering the current form of the Barcelona attackers.

Seven-star Barcelona rip Real Valladolid to shreds

Barcelona were at their fabulous best in front of their fans at the Olympic Stadium, claiming a 7-0 win over Real Valladolid to head into the international break. Hansi Flick's side were too good for their opponents and could have scored a couple more, even.

Raphinha opened the scoring for La Blaugrana in the 20th minute, and Robert Lewandowski doubled their lead four minutes later. Jules Kounde scored his first of the campaign just before the whistle went for the end of the first half to make it 3-0.

Raphinha completed his hat trick with goals in the 64th and 72nd minutes before Dani Olmo made it two goals in as many games for Barcelona after 82 minutes. Ferran Torres came off the bench to round off the scoring after 85 minutes, completing the rout.

Flick's side maintain their 100 percent start to the season, and will face Girona after the international break.

