Hansi Flick shares what he told Nico Williams after Barcelona beat Athletic Club

Hansi Flick has downplayed his post-match conversation with Nico Williams after Barcelona's 2-1 victory over Athletic Club tonight (August 24). The German coach was spotted speaking to the Spanish attacker after the game at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

Williams, 22, was in action against Barca tonight but couldn't prevent his side from losing 2-1. Lamine Yamal (24') and Robert Lewandowski (75') were on target for Flick's Blaugrana while Oihan Sancet (42' P) hit back for the visitors.

The Spain international has been heavily linked with Barcelona throughout the summer after a stunning Euro 2024 campaign. He bagged two goals and one assist in six games, including the opener in Spain's 2-1 victory against England in the final.

Flick was adamant he was congratulating Williams on his European Championship exploits. He said (via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano):

"I didn’t say anything specific to Nico after the game… just congratulations for the Euros!"

Barcelona have been interested in signing Williams but their difficult financial situation has halted their pursuit. They are required to pay the Spaniard's well documented €58 million release clause which they can't afford.

The Catalans reportedly reached an agreement on personal terms with Williams in July. The issue has been affording his transfer and he looks increasingly likely to remain with Athletic Club this season.

Barca bolsted their attack with the signing of Dani Olmo from RB Leipzig for €55 million. They have been unable to register another of Spain's Euro 2024 heroes because of their financial woes.

Jules Kounde keeps Nico Williams quiet as Barcelona beat Athletic Club

Nico Williams didn't get a look-in against Jules Kounde (Image - Getty)

Jules Kounde put in an excellent performance to ensure Barcelona target Williams didn't run riot against the Catalans. The young Spaniard didn't dribble past the French defender all night. He was unable to get any of his five cross attempts into the box and only managed a 50% dribble success.

The former Sevilla right-back's showing perhaps was a clue for Williams' future opponents on how to keep him at bay. The Euro 2024 hero would have wanted to make an impact with the speculation over a move to Camp Nou continuing to take hold.

The most memorable moment of the night for Williams was his conversations post-match. He not only spoke to Flick but also exchanged words with Yamal and Alejandro Balde but ensured to keep his mouth covered.

