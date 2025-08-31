  • home icon
  • "Hansi Flick you've won my heart again", "Interesting" - Barcelona fans react as star duo named in XI to face Rayo Vallecano

By Pratyasha Sarkar
Published Aug 31, 2025 19:24 GMT
L to R: Hansi Flick and Barcelona fans (All images sourced from Getty and X/@AnabellaMarvy)
Barcelona fans online were left excited with Jules Kounde and Andreas Christensen named in the starting XI against Rayo Vallecano in LaLiga on August 31. Both players have returned as starters after the first two games this season.

Hansi Flick shuffled the starting XI against Rayo Vallecano in a couple of ways. Joan Garcia starts at the goal as usual, with the backline featuring Alejandro Balde, Andreas Christensen, Eric Garcia, and Jules Kounde. He has benched both Ronald Araujo and Pau Cubarsi, who are usual starters.

The midfield includes Pedri, Dani Olmo, and Frenkie de Jong. The attack features Raphinha on the left and Lamine Yamal on the right as usual, with Ferran Torres as the sole striker in Robert Lewandowski's absence.

Fans took to X to react to Barcelona's starting XI, with many being excited about Jules Kounde and Andreas Christensen returning to the lineup. One Culer wrote:

"Kounde christensen CB pairing hansi flick you've won my heart again "
Other netizens shared similar thoughts, assuming a Kounde-Christensen centre-back pairing:

Some other reactions to the Barcelona lineup were as follows:

Both Jules Kounde and Andreas Christensen started off the bench in the Catalans' first two league games against Mallorca and Levante. Kounde came off the bench for a few minutes in both games, while Christensen only featured against Levante.

Rayo Vallecano coach Inigo Perez claims likens Lamine Yamal to Lionel Messi ahead of facing Barcelona

Yamal - Source: Getty
In the pre-match press conference (h/t Mundo Deportivo), Rayo Vallecano boss Inigo Perez showered praise on Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal ahead of facing them in LaLiga. Comparing Yamal to Lionel Messi, he said:

“Lamine reminds me of Messi in the sense of powerlessness that his opponents show. In the Montjuic match last season, he didn’t create the kind of danger he usually does.”

Perez also shared his thoughts on the Catalans' form this season and added:

"It’s the same Barcelona as last year. We’ll have to wait a few more games to see if anything has changed, but I see that they’re still very aggressive without the ball and continue to create many chances with it. They maintain that punch and that pressure."
The current season marks Lamine Yamal's first season wearing the iconic Blaugrana number 10 shirt. The 18-year-old has already recorded a goal and three assists in two outings for the Catalans this season.

After winning every domestic trophy they took part in last season, it remains to be seen if Yamal can continue his stupendous form in this campaign. The Spaniard is also expected to rank among the top five in the 2025 Ballon d'Or rankings.

