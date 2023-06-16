"Hansi needs to go now", "Overhyped bang average players" - Twitter reacts as Germany fall to 1-0 defeat against Poland

Fans on Twitter slammed four-time world champions Germany after they were defeated 1-0 by Poland in an international friendly on Friday, June 16.

Arsenal centre-back Jakub Kiwior scored the game's only goal in the 31st minute. Germany's previous international fixture ended in a 3-3 draw against Ukraine. Given the quality they possess in their squad, the Germans would've been expected to win both of these fixtures.

Some fans criticized manager Hansi Flick and claimed that he needs to be sacked immediately. One of them wrote:

"Hansi needs to go now."

Another fan expressed discontent at the quality of the players, writing on Twitter:

"Just garbage! Overhyped bang average players."

Germany will host the 2024 European Championships and hence, don't need to go through the qualification process for the tournament. However, the team's recent performances, including a group-stage exit at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, haven't inspired the fans' confidence.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions after Germany succumbed to a 1-0 defeat against Poland in their latest game:

"This is just the beginning of the process": Germany manager Hansi Flick after 3-3 draw against Ukraine

Germany's performances on the international stage have been shambolic in recent years. Hansi Flick was brought in to steady the ship, but the former Bayern Munich boss has failed to deliver so far.

Against Ukraine, the Germans took an early lead through Niclas Fullkrug but found themselves trailing by three goals to one in the 56th minute. Although they managed to score two late goals and salvage a draw, Flick wasn't happy with his team's defensive performance. He said (via Buli News):

"All our mistakes were punished immediately and we just weren't good enough on defense. We know we still have a lot of work to do and that this is just the beginning of the process, so we need to eliminate these mistakes in our upcoming games and be rock solid in defense."

Flick has been in charge of the German national team for 23 matches now. He has won 12, drawn seven, and lost four of those games. Fans will be hoping for a quick turnaround in fortunes as the 2024 European Championship approaches.

