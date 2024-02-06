“Happy 39 years my love” - Argentina women’s team star Yamii Rodriguez wishes Cristiano Ronaldo on his birthday

Argentina women's forward Yamii Rodriguez has wished Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo on his 39th birthday on Monday (February 5).

Ronaldo, widely regarded as one of the best players to grace the game, is still going strong for club and country despite nearly entering his fifth decade. Having emerged on the scene two decades ago, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has carved out quite a few goalscoring records.

He's the only player in the game's history to score over 850 times for club and country. Among other accomplishments, Ronaldo is the first player to finish as the top-scorer in the Premier League (Manchester United), La Liga (Real Madrid) and Serie A (Juventus).

Currently with Al-Nassr, Ronaldo is coming off a goal-filled year for club and country, scoring 54 times, at least two more than any other player. Rodriquez, who plays for Brazilian Serie A side Palmeiras sent out a birthday wish to the Portuguese, tweeting (in Spanish):

"Feliz 39 anos mi amor (Happy 39 years my love)"

Expand Tweet

Ronaldo is currently in a midseason break, missing the recent blockbuster friendly with Lionel Messi's Inter Miami in Riyadh due to injury. Al-Alami recorded a landslide 6-0 win in the game on February 1, with their captain cheering his team from the stands.

How Cristiano Ronaldo has fared for Al-Nassr this season

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has made a sparkling start to his first full season in Saudi Arabian football.

The 39-year-old has notched up a rich tally of 24 goals and 11 assists in 25 games across competitions for Al-Nassr, whom he joined in December 2022 as a free agent after a second stint at Manchester United.

That includes league-leading tallies of 20 goals and nine assists in 18 games, with Luis Castro's side only trailing runaway leaders Al-Hilal (53) after 19 games. Ronaldo has also scored thrice in four games in his maiden AFC Champions League campaign, while his other goal came in the King's Cup.