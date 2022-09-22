"Happy to be back home!" - Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo sends message to fans ahead of Nations League games against Czech Republic and Spain

Portugal skipper Cristiano Ronaldo took to Twitter after joining up with his international teammates ahead of crucial Nations League clashes, sharing that he was happy to return to his country.

Cristiano Ronaldo has struggled to find his footing at Manchester United this season, scoring only one goal (a penalty) in eight matches across competitions. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner will be determined to fare better for his country in the upcoming UEFA Nations League clashes against the Czech Republic and Spain.

Ronaldo, who is set to play in his fifth World Cup later this year, has met up with his Portugal teammates. On Wednesday, he shared a snap of himself on the training ground, poised to put his foot through the ball. Captioning the stunning image, Ronaldo expressed his joy at being back with the national camp.

Cristiano Ronaldo @Cristiano 🏽 Feliz por estar de volta a casa! Feliz por estar de volta a casa! 😀🇵🇹🙏🏽 https://t.co/nh5FlzjORG

It read (translated to English):

“Happy to be back home! 😀🇵🇹🙏🏽”

Portugal are set to take on the Czech Republic on matchday five of their 2022-24 Nations League campaign on Saturday (September 24). Three days later, they will take on Spain in their final group stage fixture.

Fernando Santos’ men currently find themselves in second place in the UEFA Nations League League A Group 2 rankings (7 points). Spain are the current league leaders with eight points after four matches.

Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo honored with Best Scorer award

Over the course of his decorated career, Cristiano Ronaldo has bagged almost every personal accolade imaginable. On Tuesday night (September 20), another feather was added to his cap, with him being honored for his exploits in national colors.

The Portuguese Football Federation awarded him the Best Scorer award at the 2022 Gala Quinas de Ouro. A grateful Cristiano Ronaldo took to Instagram to express his gratitude.

His caption read (translated to English):

“Proud to win the award for the best national scorer for the country that I love! Thanks again to all my team-mates, coaches, my family, friends and all my fans who helped me to achieve this great achievement! Together we will continue to break all possible records! Thank you”

The all-time top scorer in men’s football has thus far scored 117 goals in 189 games for Portugal. Ronaldo heroically captained the team as they marched on to the European Championships in 2016.

