"Happy birthday, Princess!" - Lionel Messi sends heartfelt wishes to partner Antonela Roccuzzo on her birthday

Lionel Messi sent a heartfelt message to his wife Antonela Roccuzzo on the latter's 36th birthday.

Roccuzzo celebrated her birthday on Monday (February 26) with her husband. Posting a picture that contains Disney princess Cinderella in the background, the Argentina captain wrote on Instagram:

"Happy birthday, Princess! I love you."

Messi and his wife met in their hometown of Rosario, Argentina, as children and eventually married each other in 2017. The couple co-parent three kids, Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro.

Roccuzzo, also a businesswoman, has a massive Instagram following, which currently stands at 39.5 million. However, she is still quite a few followers behind the former Barcelona superstar, who boasts an incredible 499 million followers.

The duo currently live together in Florida following Messi's decision to join Inter Miami from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the summer of 2023. On the footballing front, the 36-year-old attacker has created a massive impact on the Herons' success since arriving.

He helped the Florida-based side to their first-ever trophy in club history, the Leagues Cup, bagging 10 goals and an assist in seven tournament appearances. Overall, Messi has made 16 appearances across competitions for Inter Miami, scoring 12 goals and six assists.

Tata Martino reacts to Lionel Messi's equalizer in 1-1 draw against LA Galaxy

Lionel Messi in action for Inter Miami

Inter Miami went up against LA Galaxy in the MLS on Sunday (February 25). After going down to Dejan Joveljic's 75th-minute strike, Lionel Messi and Co. dug deep to find an equalizer.

After combining with Jordi Alba on the left-hand side, Messi found the roof of the net from close range. Speaking after the match about his side showing great mentality, Martino said (via 90 min):

"Because they have a great No. 9 and also two dangerous wingers, and also they're very solid defensively. But then we had the personality to continue searching, and we reached the tie, well, you could say with the genius of Leo [Messi]."

Currently, Inter Miami are top of the MLS standings but are the only side to have played two matches in the Eastern Conference. The Herons will host Orlando City at the Chase Stadium for their league fixture on Saturday (March 2).