Cristiano Ronaldo recently posted adorable family photos on Instagram. The Portuguese forward can be seen enjoying himself with partner Georgina Rodriguez and his children by a pool.

The Al-Nassr forward captioned those images, writing:

"Happy family moments!"

The 38-year-old also posted those images on his Instagram story. Ronaldo was last in action on April 28 as Al-Nassr defeated Al-Raed by a scoreline of 4-0. Ronaldo scored the opener for his team in the fourth minute.

Al-Nassr will return to action on Monday, May 8, when they play Al-Khaleej in a Saudi Pro League clash at home.

"All the wingers want to be like him" - Newcastle United forward Allan Saint-Maximin spoke highly about Cristiano Ronaldo

During his first spell with Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo became one of the best players in the world and won the 2008 Ballon d'Or. He was a force to reckon with as a winger, playing primarily off the left-flank.

Ronaldo terrorized defenders with his skills and quick feet. Newcastle United attacker Allan Saint-Maximin recently spoke about the Portuguese forward's time in the Premier League. He said (h/t Cristiano Xtra):

"It was for me the best Ronaldo that I ever saw. All the wingers want to be like him. Because he was the best."

Cristiano Ronaldo eventually left Manchester United in the summer of 2009 to join Real Madrid for a then-world record transfer fee. He had a legendary spell with Los Blancos, scoring 450 goals in 438 matches. Ronaldo rejoined Manchester United in 2021 after his time at Juventus.

While he was the club's top scorer in his comeback season, scoring 24 goals, Ronaldo was used as a bit-part player by Erik ten Hag. He eventually left the club in November 2022 after terminating his contract via mutual consent.

Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr as a free agent. Since his debut in January, the 38-year-old has scored 12 goals and has provided two assists across competitions for the Saudi Pro League side.

