"Happy Father's Day, Mo Salah" - Former Liverpool star Jose Enrique trolls Manchester United with hilarious tweet 

Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique took a dig at Manchester United on Father's Day on June 19 using Mohamed Salah as a reference.

The Spaniard posted an edited picture on his Twitter account that appeared to be a post on the Red Devils' official Twitter page. The post had a picture of Salah with the caption:

"Happy Father's Day, @MoSalah !!"

This was in reference to the Egyptian's incredible record last season against Liverpool's historic rivals. In two matches between the two clubs, Salah scored five goals and provided two assists.

Manchester United 5-0 against the Reds in the Premier League at Old Trafford in October 2021. The Egyptian winger scored a hat-trick and provided an assist in that game.

The Red Devils then lost 4-0 at Anfield in April. Salah scored twice and made another assist.

Overall, the 30-year-old has scored nine goals and provided two assists in 10 matches against United across all competitions.

The 13-time Premier League winners must hate the sight of him at this point.

Liverpool continue to improve their squad as Manchester United wait to make their first summer signing

Jurgen Klopp's side came very close to winning the unprecedented quadruple last season. They won the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup. They finished second in the Premier League, just a point behind Manchester City, and lost in the Champions League final against Real Madrid.

They now, however, seem ready to go again and have started improving their squad already. Liverpool have signed Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho and Calvin Ramsay so far in the summer transfer window.

We are delighted to announce the signing of Ramsay is a RedWe are delighted to announce the signing of @calvinramsay03 from Aberdeen, subject to international clearance. Ramsay is a Red 🙌🔴We are delighted to announce the signing of @calvinramsay03 from Aberdeen, subject to international clearance.

As per journalist Fabrizio Romano, Sadio Mane is set to join Bayern Munich. As per the Mirror, Monaco are the favorites to sign Takumi Minamino. This could also mean that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain stays at the club.

While Liverpool have been dealing well in the transfer market so far, Manchester United are yet to make a signing.

Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic and Jesse Lingard are set to depart the club this summer. Edinson Cavani is also likely to depart with his contract expiring this summer.

However, the Red Devils are yet to replace them. They have been linked with Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong and Hoffenheim's David Raum.

However, Manchester United fans and Erik ten Hag will hope to get deals done quickly with the pre-season fast approaching.

