"Happy Mother's Day to the best in the world" - Cristiano Ronaldo sends heartfelt message to mum Dolores Aveiro on social media

Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media to send a mother's day message to his mother Dolores Aveiro and his partner Georgina Rodriguez.

The post included pictures of the legendary Portuguese striker spending time on vacation with his partner and children. He also included a throwback picture of himself with his mother, alongside a more recent one where he was hugging her.

The caption on the social media post said:

"Happy Mother's Day to the best in the world ❤️"

This comes after Cristiano Ronaldo took to the pitch on May 4 to score an impressive hat-trick against Al-Wehda in the Saudi Pro League. It was notably his fourth hat-trick of this season, with three hat-tricks coming in 2024 alone. He managed consecutive three-goal games against Al-Tai and Abha.

The forward has scored a remarkable 32 goals in just 27 games this season, averaging well over a goal per game. In total, he has 55 goals in 59 appearances for Al-Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo leads Al-Nassr to 6-0 win over Al-Wehda

A hat-trick from legendary Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo helped Al-Nassr to a comfortable 6-0 win over Al-Wehda in their Saudi Pro League clash. The Los Blancos legend remains a potent goal threat and continues to provide goals for his side as they hope to displace Al Hilal for the league title.

Ronaldo opened the scoring after just five minutes to give his side the lead with a right-footed shot. The opposition goalkeeper cleared the ball poorly, and the Portuguese legend punished him with an effort towards the far post. He doubled his tally and his team’s lead seven minutes later after, heading in a Marcelo Brozovic cross in the 12th minute.

Liverpool icon Sadio Mane set up Otavio in the 18th minute to make it 3-0. The midfielder returned the favor to his Senegalese teammate on 45 minutes to make it 4-0.

Cristiano Ronaldo made it a perfect hat-trick, scoring a powerful shot with his left foot in the 52nd minute after getting on a through ball from Mane, making it 5-0. The Portuguese legend scored with his right foot, left foot, and head to show how well-rounded and lethal he remains.

Mohamed Al Fatil rounded up the scoring for Al-Nassr to make it 6-0 with his 88th-minute goal. The Saudi side sit second in the table, nine points behind Al Hilal who have a game in hand.