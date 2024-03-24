"Happy to play against the best player in the world" - Alphonso Davies on Copa America opener vs Lionel Messi and Argentina

Bayern Munich and Canada star Alphonso Davies has indicated that he is looking forward to his country's Copa America 2024 clash against Lionel Messi's Argentina.

The two teams have been drawn together in Group A of this summer's tournament alongside Peru and Chile. Canada made it into the competition by beating Trinidad and Tobago 2-0 in their CONCACAF Nations League playoff clash on Saturday, March 23. Cyle Larin and Jacob Shaffelburg were the goalscorers.

This will notably be the nation's first-ever appearance at the Copa America.

After the victory, Davies, who played the entire game, was asked by journalist Nico Cantor about facing Lionel Messi, who he has gone up against thrice at club level. The Bayern left-back responded by praising Messi and Argentina, saying (as quoted by @AlbicelesteTalk on X):

"I'm happy to play against the best player in the world and to be able to win with my team, but it's a team effort not one-on-one competition. Playing with country is a different animal. They have just won the World Cup, so they have all the confidence in the world."

He added:

"It's going to be a tough game against the world champions, and honestly there's nothing that has not been said about them that I can say, they are a top team."

Alphonso Davies and Lionel Messi previously met in the UEFA Champions League, first in 2020 and then twice last year.

Their first meeting saw Bayern grab a famous 8-2 win over Barcelona in the quarterfinals, with Davies grabbing an assist. They clashed again, this time when Messi was with Paris Saint-Germain, in the Round of 16 stage during the 2022-23 season.

La Pulga failed to score in either game, while Davies helped the Bavarians keep two clean sheets on their way to a 3-0 aggregate success.

Lionel Messi missed Argentina's only clash against Canada to date

The Copa America 2024 clash between Argentina and Canada will mark Lionel Messi's first ever match against the nation. It will also be just the second meeting between the two nations' senior teams.

Their only other clash came all the way back in May 2010 when La Albiceleste were still coached by late legend Diego Maradona. Messi did not make the squad for that match, but the reigning FIFA World Cup champions coasted to a 5-0 victory at the Estadio Mas Monumental in Buenos Aires.

Maxi Rodriguez scored twice in the opening 32 minutes to put Argentina on their way before Angel Di Maria netted in the 37th minute. Carlos Tevez added a fourth shortly after the hour mark before Sergio Aguero scored in the 71st minute, less than a minute after coming on for Tevez.