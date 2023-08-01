“Happy to score” - Cristiano Ronaldo pleased to help Al-Nassr go top of their group after 4-1 Monastir win

Cristiano Ronaldo got on the scoresheet to help Al Nassr beat Monastir 4-1 in the Arab Club Champions Cup on Monday, July 31.

He scored a brilliant header to put his side 2-1 up when the two teams were deadlocked 1-1 in the second half.

Al Nassr went on to score four goals by the end of the game, comfortably winning the match 4-1.

Ronaldo was happy with the goal and the win and posted on Instagram an image of him scoring the header with the caption:

"Good win!💪🏼 Happy to score and to be top of our group!⚽️💛💙"

The header was Ronaldo's 143rd headed goal, the most by a professional footballer. He also registered his name on the scoresheet for the 22nd season in a row. His goal also turned out to be the winner, making it now 246 strikes from Ronaldo that has come for the same cause.

Cristiano Ronaldo believes the Saudi League has a lot to offer

Ronaldo joined the Saudi Pro League in December 2022. He made his debut in January and since then several more players from the European leagues have made their switch to the Arab nation.

One big talking point was the departure of Lionel Messi from European club football, with many expecting him to join Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia. However, the Argentine winger ended up joining MLS side Inter Miami.

Ronaldo stated that the Saudi League is better than MLS (via GOAL):

“The Saudi league is better than MLS. Now all the players are coming here … In one year, more top players will come to Saudi Arabia.”

He scored 14 goals in 19 Saudi Pro League games last season but was unable to help his side win the title. Ronaldo will possibly be joined in attack by Sadio Mane with Al Nassr trying to sign the Bayern Munich forward this summer, as per reports.