“Happy to see him” – Real Madrid fans delighted with 25-year-old star being named in line-up for clash against Levante

Real Madrid fans are happy with the inclusion of Jesus Vallejo in their starting lineup against Levante this evening (Thursday, May 12). Although he has seen very little playing time, featuring in just three La Liga games this season, the centre-back has shone for Carlo Ancelotti's outfit recently.

Real Madrid lost to Atletico Madrid in their last outing, but Vallejo was one of the better performers, making more clearances (five) than any other player on the pitch. It is no surprise that the Santiago Bernabeu faithful were delighted to see him play his fourth La Liga match of the season. They took to Twitter to share their happiness.

Here is a selection of tweets:

Real Madrid continue preparations for Champions League final

It will come as little surprise if Carlo Ancelotti rests most of his key players in their upcoming games, as he did during the derby against Atletico Madrid. With the Champions League final against Liverpool looming on May 28 in Paris, he will need all his best players fit and ready to go.

Players like backup-goalkeeper Andriy Lunin, Luka Jovic and Jesus Vallejo enjoyed some playing time in their previous game. These players haven't played that many games this season and currently sit on the fringes of the first team.

With Madrid playing another two league games before they face Liverpool in the finals, some forgotten faces are expected to feature as Los Blancos have already won La Liga.

Real Madrid play Real Betis just a week ahead of the continental final. Ancelotti might decide to play these fringe players again, perhaps even bringing in Mariano and Castilla custodian Luis Lopez.

All the focus will now lie on achieving continental glory and ending the season with both the La Liga title and the Champions League trophy. While they have managed comebacks in the knockout stages, Liverpool may not give them a chance to perform miracles again. Real Madrid will need to be fully prepared.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit