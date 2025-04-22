“Happy to see him out there” - Ethan Nwaneri makes feelings clear towards Arsenal teammate expected to leave this summer

Arsenal prodigy Ethan Nwaneri has expressed his admiration for fellow Hale End product Nathan Butler-Oyedeji, describing the 22-year-old striker as a top player. Nwaneri’s praise of Butler-Oyedeji came after the latter made his Premier League debut for the Gunners against Ipswich Town on Sunday (April 20).

The pair rose through the ranks at Arsenal. While Butler-Oyedeji joined the club’s academy before Nwaneri and is also the older of the two, the latter was the first to break into the senior team under Mikel Arteta.

With Butler-Oyedeji now approaching his prime years, recent reports have linked him with an exit from Arsenal this summer. In a recent interview with Arsenal’s official website, Nwaneri said the England-Nigerian center forward was very sharp, while expressing delight to still be sharing the pitch with him.

"Nathan's a top, top player. He's so sharp, his finishing is so good, so he deserves it. I'm so happy to see him out there on the pitch. It's someone I've played with for the last few years in the academy, so it was so good to see him out there," Nwaneri said (via TBRFootball).

At the senior level, Nwaneri and Butler-Oyedeji have shared the pitch twice. But altogether at the club, which includes the youth team, they have played 20 matches together and combined for one goal.

"I've been able to display that" – Ethan Nwaneri on what he can bring to Arsenal

In the same interview, Nwaneri expressed delight at how he had fared so far with the Arsenal senior team. The academy graduate was initially used by Arteta as a substitute and did impress in the few minutes he spent on the pitch.

He made his debut start in a Carabao Cup match against Bolton in September, bagging a brace as the Gunners cruised to a 5-1 win. After Bukayo Saka was ruled out due to injury, Arteta handed Nwaneri a bigger role, deputizing in the former’s absence. But Saka’s recent return has seen him being used as a substitute of late.

Arsenal’s last match was a 4-0 victory over Ipswich. Nwaneri got on the scoresheet despite playing as a substitute and, in the process, scored his ninth goal for the Gunners this season.

Speaking after the match, he said he was happy with the number of goals he had scored this season and added that he could bring goals and assists to Mikel Arteta’s team.

"I'm very happy with the amount of goals I've scored this season. I think that's what I can bring to the team. I can bring goals and assists, I've been able to display that, so I'm happy," Nwaneri said.

Across competitions this term, Nwaneri has racked up 1,294 minutes for the Gunners in 33 appearances across competitions.

