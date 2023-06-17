“Haram within seconds of being on the pitch,” “So crap” – Fans fume at Portugal star for ruining Cristiano Ronaldo assist against Bosnia

Diogo Jota missed from close range after Cristiano Ronaldo set him up perfectly during Portugal's 3-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina in the UEFA Euro Qualifiers on Saturday. Fans on Twitter slammed the Liverpool forward for what he did.

Jota came on as a late substitute with the score being 1-0 in the hosts' favor. He passed up on the opportunity to make it 2-0. Jota missed from a very close range after Ronaldo had set him up.

Bernardo Silva opened the scoring in the 44th minute after a tight first half. Bruno Fernandes assisted after being found perfectly by Ronaldo. The Manchester United midfielder scored two more, one with a header and another with a half-volley.

It was a brilliant team effort by Portugal. They have now won all three games under Roberto Martinez. However, Jota could have increased the margin of the win. He failed to do so with the miss. Fans criticized him, with one writing on Twitter:

"Jota with haram within seconds of being on the pitch I actually hate being Portuguese man what did I do to deserve this."

Another fan wrote:

"Jota is so crap man ruined a Ronaldo assist."

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions as Diogo Jota robbed Cristiano Ronaldo of an assist during Portugal's win:

M. @MikhaeIII Jota with haram within seconds of being on the pitch I actually hate being Portuguese man what did I do to deserve this Jota with haram within seconds of being on the pitch I actually hate being Portuguese man what did I do to deserve this 😭

Don @Opresii Jota hmm … I won’t reply your comments Jota hmm … I won’t reply your comments

FTWB @ggmuxhalamadrid #Portugal Broooo jota wtf was that, it would've been an assist for Ronaldo Broooo jota wtf was that, it would've been an assist for Ronaldo😭💔 #Portugal

. @Alpriv1998 I’m tired of this sport how does jota bottle that amazing pass from cr im tired man fuck off I’m tired of this sport how does jota bottle that amazing pass from cr im tired man fuck off

Bainsehhh @bainsehh Jota is so crap man ruined a Ronaldo assist Jota is so crap man ruined a Ronaldo assist

Uncle Wilson. @iam_wilsons This Liverpool big head Jota denied Ronaldo a sweet assist tonight. This Liverpool big head Jota denied Ronaldo a sweet assist tonight.

Diogo Jota once took a goal advice from Cristiano Ronaldo

Diogo Jota failed to get going for Liverpool earlier this season. He opened his account very late in the season before finishing the campaign with seven goals to his name.

Despite the lack of goals, Jota wasn't too worried. He brought up a ketchup reference that he heard from Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portugal captain once went through such a drought for his national team. Speaking about the matter, Jota said (via GOAL):

“That's one of the sentences Ronaldo said and it really stuck in my mind all these years. I think football is unpredictable, and these are the things we like in this football game. Things can change very quick.”

Ronaldo told Jota:

“Goals are like ketchup. When the first drop comes out, everything comes out.”

Jota, though, didn't help his captain in his bid to get an assist. Fans will keep a keen eye on whether Ronaldo or Jota can manage a goal contribution to their name in the next match against Iceland.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes