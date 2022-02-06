"Hard to put into words" - Harvey Elliott reveals he's been getting tips from Liverpool star after scoring on injury return

Liverpool forward Harvey Elliott has expressed his delight at scoring his first goal for the Reds in their FA Cup victory over Cardiff City.

Jurgen Klopp's side have booked a place in the fifth round of the FA Cup with a win against the Bluebirds. The Reds beat Cardiff 3-1 at Anfield, with Diogo Jota, Takumi Minamino and Elliott getting on the scoresheet.

While there were a number of talking points from the game, Elliott grabbed the headlines as he marked his return from injury with a stunning goal on the afternoon. The goal against Cardiff was also the teenager's first for Liverpool.

Speaking after the game, Elliott admitted it was difficult for him to describe the feeling of netting his first goal for the club. The Englishman also revealed that he has been taking advice from fellow goalscorer Jota about finding the back of the net. He told ITV [via The Evening Standard]:

“It’s so hard to put into words at the moment. At the end of the day it’s my job, I’ve just got to keep doing it and it’s a moment that myself and my family will remember. [The goal] wasn’t too bad! The man next to me [Diogo Jota] has been banging them in left, right and centre so I’ve been getting a few tips from him but it’s nice to score."

The Reds brought on Elliott for Naby Keita in the 58th-minute of the game. Despite spending the last five months on the sidelines, the 18-year-old looked sharp from the get go.

Elliott went on to mark the occasion by finding the back of the net less than 20 minutes after coming on. The former Fulham youngster got on the end of a cross from Andrew Robertson and scored with a low finish.

Liverpool set to face Norwich City in the FA Cup

The Reds earned qualification into the fifth round of the FA Cup with a 3-1 win against Cardiff City. They are now scheduled to face Premier League rivals Norwich City in the week commencing 28th February.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have a Premier League game with Leicester City coming up. The Merseyside-based club will host 10th-placed Foxes at Anfield on Thursday.

Jurgen Klopp is expected to have Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane available for team selection by then. The star duo are currently involved in the Africa Cup of Nations and are set to face off in the final.

Edited by Parimal