"Hard to repeat" - Diogo Jota picks 5-0 Manchester United win as one of his best-ever performances for Liverpool

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota has picked his display in the 5-0 rout of Manchester United as one of his best performances during his time at Anfield.

Jota has made 68 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool since joining from Wolverhampton Wanderers and he selected the game against the Red Devils. The 25-year-old was speaking in an interview with The Anfield Wrap when he was asked to select his best display under Reds manager Jurgen Klopp.

Speaking about the United game, the Portugal international said:

"Well, it was one of those games where everything starts to kick off straight away; they are trying to press, and they can't; we are finding spaces, and we score. Everytime we go there, it's one of those games that's hard to repeat, but we just took full advantage, and first half was one of the best I've played here."

Mohamed Salah was the star of the show as Liverpool ran riot at the home of their arch-rivals at Old Trafford. The Egyptian superstar scored a hat-trick and provided an assist to inspire the rout. Jota also played his part in the victory, contributing a goal and an assist.

Diogo Jota will turn his attention to Liverpool after helping Portugal qualify for 2022 FIFA World Cup

The Reds are still in contention on three fronts.

Diogo Jota played a key role in helping Portugal secure qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The former Porto man weighed in with five goals and two assists in seven games to help his nation qualify for their sixth consecutive World Cup.

He started both games in the playoffs and was among the goals as Portugal secured a 3-1 victory over Turkey in the semi-final.

Jota's form in club football has also been impressive, and he has been dependable as the focal point of the Reds' attack. He has scored 13 goals in 26 Premier League games this season, and his form has seen Roberto Firmino out of the starting lineup on occasion.

Having played his part in Portugal's success, Jota will now turn his attention to club football. His focus will be to help Jurgen Klopp's side end the season on a high. The Anfield giants are still in contention on three different fronts and are aiming to become the first English team to win a quadruple.

Liverpool will next be in action when they host relegation-threatened Watford at Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday.

