“Hard to take that result” – Ralf Rangnick reacts to ‘frustrating’ Manchester United draw with Watford

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has voiced his frustrations following the Red Devils' 0-0 draw against Watford in the Premier League on Saturday.

United dominated the game but were unable to put the ball in the back of the net. Speaking after the game, Rangnick was visibly disappointed with the result. He said:

"Five massive chances in the first half, three in the second. Sometimes we were unlucky like when Cristiano Ronaldo hit the post but we had one on one opportunities. This is not luck, this is sharpness, efficiency and being clinical. It is [frustrating], we did everything than scoring. Hard to take that result. We were in full control for almost the full game. Our job as coaches is to help the team to create enough chances. The number of clear chances we had today had to be enough to win a game like this."

Apart from Cristiano Ronaldo, Paul Pogba, Anthony Elanga and Bruno Fernandes all missed golden opportunities to put Manchester United in front.

Zach Lowy @ZachLowy I don't know how anyone can watch Manchester United games and come to the conclusion that Ralf Rangnick is the problem and not the players. I don't know how anyone can watch Manchester United games and come to the conclusion that Ralf Rangnick is the problem and not the players.

The draw means that the Red Devils are now three points behind Chelsea, having played two more games than the Blues. Arsenal, in fifth, are only two points behind Ralf Rangnick's side with three games in hand. Meanwhile, Tottenham in 7th are five points behind United with two games in hand.

The result has come as a huge blow to Manchester United's top 4 aspirations, given that they will have to face Manchester City, Tottenham and Liverpool during the month of March.

"Today we had enough chances to win that game" - Rangnick on Manchester United's performance

Cristiano Ronaldo failed to make an impact in the game

Rangnick further aired out his further aired out his frustrations around the amount of chances that United had during the game. The German coach seemed to shift the blame onto the players' inefficiency in front of goal. He explained:

"We need to be sharper in front of goal, you can hardly create more chances than we did today. In the end it is a very frustrating afternoon. Had anyone told me that we would create that many clear chances I would have said ‘yes, that is enough for us to score one of two goals at least'. But we didn’t. In the first half we had five massive chances then in the second half we had another three or four. Today we had enough chances to win that game. Sometimes we are unlucky, when we hit the post, but we also had a few opportunities one-on-one with the goalkeeper."

KALYJAY @gyaigyimii Watford drops points against Manchester united Watford drops points against Manchester united

Edited by Adit Jaganathan