"Hard for us to stop" - Inzaghi comments on Cristiano Ronaldo's situation and says some players 'deserve to finish at great levels' 

Former AC Milan star Filippo Inzaghi has shared his thoughts on Cristiano Ronaldo's situation as the Portuguese superstar enters the final stages of his career.

The Italian believes some players find it hard to accept that they may have to hang up their boots soon while stating that others deserve to finish their careers at the top.

Piers Morgan @piersmorgan - and a great guy who’s had the toughest year of his life on & off the pitch. He’s earned our respect. Very sad to see ⁦⁦ @Cristiano ⁩ in tears as his dream of winning the World Cup ended. Those mocking him should remember what he’s done for football. For me, he’s the- and a great guy who’s had the toughest year of his life on & off the pitch. He’s earned our respect. Very sad to see ⁦⁦@Cristiano⁩ in tears as his dream of winning the World Cup ended. Those mocking him should remember what he’s done for football. For me, he’s the 🐐- and a great guy who’s had the toughest year of his life on & off the pitch. He’s earned our respect. https://t.co/CCH8ggHkTv

Cristiano Ronaldo was heartbroken after Portugal were knocked out by Morocco in the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup. He was seen leaving the pitch in tears after what may have been his last World Cup.

The Portugal international left Manchester United in November after his contract was terminated by mutual agreement. He is currently a free agent, with the 2022 FIFA World Cup coming to a close in a week's time.

However, Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Nassr, with a potential €200 million deal reportedly on the table. This means that the Portuguese superstar could be leaving the European top-flight once and for all.

Inzaghi has now commented on Cristiano Ronaldo's situation while speaking about the difficulties players face at the end of their careers. He said (via Football Italia):

“I always say that it’s hard for us to stop, to accept, as it happened for each of us, the end. You never know what awaits you afterwards and you know that what you are doing gives you emotions that are difficult to recapture."

"I don’t know what goes through your head, it’s not easy for a coach to handle. Luckily for me, they made me stop, I would have gone on to 39 years old, but some players deserve to finish at great levels."

Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence after Portugal exit FIFA World Cup

Ronaldo, understandably devastated by Portugal's exit from the FIFA World Cup, took to social media to express his dejection. The former Real Madrid man reflected on this year's edition of the prestigious tournament.

Cristiano Ronaldo wrote on Instagram:

"Winning a World Cup for Portugal was the biggest and most ambitious dream of my career. Fortunately, I won many titles of international dimension, including for Portugal, but putting the name of our country on the highest level in the world was my biggest dream."

"I fought for it. I fought hard for this dream. In the five appearances I scored in World Cups over 16 years, always by the side of great players and supported by millions of Portuguese, I gave my all. Leave it all out on the field. I never turned my face to the fight and I never gave up on that dream."

Ronaldo continued:

"Unfortunately, yesterday the dream ended. It is not worth reacting hot. I just want everyone to know that much has been said, much has been written, much has been speculated but my dedication to Portugal has not changed for an instant. I was always one more person fighting for everyone's goal and I would never turn my back on my teammates and my country."

"Not much more to say for now. Thank you, Portugal. Thank you, Qatar The dream was nice while it lasted... Now, it's time to be a good advisor and allow each one to draw their own conclusions."

Get England vs France Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes