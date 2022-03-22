“Hardest work I’ve ever seen from any athlete” – Former Manchester United trainer reveals secret behind Cristiano Ronaldo’s body transformation

Former Manchester United trainer Mick Clegg has praised Cristiano Ronaldo's efforts to maintain a fit body.

Clegg worked with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner during his first spell at Old Trafford.

In an interview with Miguel Delaney of the Independent, Clegg stated that Ronaldo had put in a great deal of effort into staying fit over the years. He added that the forward's physical transformation did not occur overnight.

Clegg explained:

"I never saw a scrawny kid. That kid had a fantastic physique, a fantastic ability to move. All he needed was time. People sometimes ask for ‘Cristiano’s routine’, his chest routine or whatever, but what are they talking about? It’s five and a half years. It was five and a half years of the hardest work I’ve ever seen from any athlete ever."

He added:

"It was never scrawny, what he wanted to do was get the right amount of the strength, the power, the skill, the cognitive processes, and all these things then come together. But it’s also about confidence."

Miguel Delaney @MiguelDelaney



- how Keane ran United dressing room

- fitness there

- Keane at 5.5% body fat (lowest in PL!)

- Ronaldo’s transformation

- Ferguson’s approach to fitness/innovation



Cristiano Ronaldo is still going strong for Manchester United at the age of 37

Despite approaching the twilight of his illustrious career, Cristiano Ronaldo is still going strong for Manchester United. The Portuguese forward turned 37 years old last month but is still a threat to opponents.

Ronaldo has scored 18 goals and provided three assists in 32 appearances for the Red Devils across all competitions this season. He is the club's leading goalscorer this season despite only joining them in the summer of 2021.

Ronaldo had an incredible start to the 2021-22 season at Old Trafford, netting some crucial goals in the Premier League and the Champions League.

However, the 37-year-old had a barren run in front of goal at the turn of the year. He scored just once in 10 matches for Manchester United at the start of the new year.

Fortunately, the forward ended his drought in style by netting his first hat-trick of the season against Tottenham Hotspur in a 3-2 win at Old Trafford earlier this month.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL



Watch THAT Cristiano Ronaldo wondergoal as his hat-trick against Spurs ensured he became the top scorer in football history ALL. ANGLES. COVERED.Watch THAT Cristiano Ronaldo wondergoal as his hat-trick against Spurs ensured he became the top scorer in football history ALL. ANGLES. COVERED. 🎥Watch THAT Cristiano Ronaldo wondergoal as his hat-trick against Spurs ensured he became the top scorer in football history 🐐 https://t.co/wtnWYy04ml

Ronaldo is currently on international duty with Portugal as they look to secure qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Euro 2016 winners will play host to Turkey on March 24. The winner of the tie will face either Italy or North Macedonia for a place in the World Cup later this year.

