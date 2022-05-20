“Hardly reliable themselves at the moment” – Mark Lawrenson predicts result of Arsenal vs Everton

Mark Lawrenson has predicted Arsenal will beat Everton on the final day of the Premier League season. He has gone with a 2-1 scoreline and pointed at the Gunners' home advantage as the deciding factor.

On Thursday night (May 19), Everton ensured their survival in the Premier League by beating Crystal Palace at home. The Toffees came from 2-0 down at half-time to win 3-2 in one of the most memorable comebacks in their history.

Arsenal @Arsenal "We're going to be cheering for Norwich and after that, we're going to take this club to the next level."



A few words from the boss ahead of our final pre-match press conference of the season



| @M8Arteta "We're going to be cheering for Norwich and after that, we're going to take this club to the next level."A few words from the boss ahead of our final pre-match press conference of the season #ARSEVE | @M8Arteta 💬 "We're going to be cheering for Norwich and after that, we're going to take this club to the next level."A few words from the boss ahead of our final pre-match press conference of the season 👇 #ARSEVE | @M8Arteta https://t.co/dH3ZTI1ps9

While Everton have nothing to play for, Arsenal can still secure Champions League football on the final day of the season. They will need to win against Frank Lampard's side and also hope the Norwich City spring a surprise and defeat Tottenham. In his weekly Premier League prediction column, Lawrenson wrote:

"Everton are safe after their thrilling comeback from 2-0 down to beat Crystal Palace on Thursday, and their fans are probably still getting their breath back now. Some of them might only just be getting home. It's just as well Everton have got the job done already, really - I wouldn't exactly be confident about their chances of staying in the Premier League if Frank Lampard's side had to get anything at Emirates Stadium to avoid the drop."

"So, the best news for the Toffees is that this result doesn't matter. Arsenal are hardly reliable themselves at the moment but they are at home and, although Everton won at Leicester at the start of May, their record on the road is still very poor indeed. All of this means I am expecting the Gunners to win - but I don't think they can rescue their hopes of making the top four from here."

Arsenal need a lot to go their way for Champions League qualification

Arsenal were in complete control of their Champions League dreams but have slipped up in the last two game weeks. The Gunners lost 3-0 to Tottenham in the north London derby and then went to Newcastle United and lost 2-0.

Arsenal @Arsenal



#ARSEVE A difficult week - but let's end the season strong, Gooners A difficult week - but let's end the season strong, Gooners ✊🔜 #ARSEVE https://t.co/71nUhNppDn

The two losses saw Spurs jump ahead to fourth in the table and also helped Chelsea seal their Champions League berth. Mikel Arteta's side now need to beat Everton at the Emirates and hope that Norwich can win at Carrow Road.

Even a draw is enough for Tottenham to finish fourth as they have a superior goal difference to the Gunners.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar