Harry Kane addresses rumors linking him with PL return amid recent Liverpool transfer links

Harry Kane has addressed speculation over a return to the Premier League this summer after reports claimed that Liverpool want him as their main striker. The 31-year-old has excelled since a high-profile switch from Tottenham Hotspur to Bayern Munich in August 2023, where he has scored 77 goals in just 83 appearances.

Despite speculation that he could join Liverpool, with pundits such as Ally McCoist encouraging such a move, Kane is still very much committed to his place in Germany. Although his focus had popularly been to pursue Alan Shearer’s Premier League goal record, there is no intention of an immediate return to England.

The Bayern Munich striker responded to the speculation head-on in an interview with ESPN, saying (via Fabrizio Romano on X):

“A few random stories out there for sure. My full focus is on Bayern. I don't know where the links come from. I'm happy here at Bayern Munich."

The England skipper is signed up to the Allianz Arena until 2027 and has adapted to the expectations and culture at the club. His situation is being closely watched by several Premier League clubs, but he has publicly quashed such talk, putting the lid on any imminent move.

Harry Kane has not won a major trophy throughout his career, and Bayern Munich have a chance to win the Bundesliga this season.

Liverpool eye early Premier League title win

Liverpool are inching closer to their 20th league title, sitting on a 12-point cushion ahead of second-placed Arsenal with only nine games to go. And now Arne Slot’s side are on 70 points, requiring just 16 more to mathematically wrap up the Premier League crown.

April 13 is the earliest date Slot’s men could clinch the title, when they host West Ham at Anfield. However, this means Arsenal must lose to both Fulham and Everton, while the Reds must win against Everton and Fulham over the same stretch.

Should the Gunners lose to Brentford on April 12, then a draw at West Ham in April would seal it for Liverpool. At the bottom of the table, meanwhile, the three promoted clubs - Southampton, Ipswich Town and Leicester City - are sinking fast. All three sit in the relegation zone and look set for an immediate return to the Championship.

As the season heads into its final stretch, the Reds' attention is squarely on raising the trophy early, while the newcomers fight to avoid the drop.

