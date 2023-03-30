Harry Kane announces he’s expecting fourth child with wife Kate as one of his kids make hilarious prediction

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane recently announced that he is expecting his fourth child. His son Louis, however, made a hilarious prediction.

Kane posted a photo on his Instagram along with his wife Kate and shared a positive pregnancy report of hers. He asked the fans to guess whether it will be a boy or a girl.

While their daughters Vivi and Ivy predicted a girl and a boy, respectively, Louis claimed it was a car.

Harry Kane and Kate are high school sweethearts. The pair announced in 2016 that they were expecting their first child, who was born soon after. Another girl was born in 2018 and Kane and Kate got married in 2019.

In 2020, their first and only son, Louis, was born. The Kane family looks all set to welcome their fourth member.

Harry Kane's Tottenham future is up in the air

Harry Kane's contract with Tottenham will run out in 2024. Kane is Spurs' all-time record goalscorer. While he has been phenomenal at the individual level, collectively, the striker is yet to win a trophy in his senior career.

Many believe Kane, 29, should pursue a move away to win silverware. Former Spurs manager Tim Sherwood recently shared his take on the matter, telling talkSPORT:

“Has he got a better chance of winning something staying at Tottenham or moving to a Manchester United? They are probably the only real choice out there for him. He’s not going to go to Arsenal. He won’t go to Chelsea. He won’t let that happen.”

Kane recently became England's all-time top scorer (55), surpassing Wayne Rooney (53). When quizzed on whether he can reach the 100-goal mark at the international level, Kane told PA Sport (via GOAL):

“Getting 100 will be tough for sure, but I never count out anything. I am still young, I am 29, I am still fit and strong. I want to play for England for as long as I can. Every game there is I will be putting myself forward to try to play.

"We will take it step by step. The next step will be trying to get into the 60s. A hundred is not out of the question, it will be extremely tough but we will have to see how the next few years go.”

Harry Kane may prefer to move to another Premier League club since he will have Alan Shearer's all-time league goals record in his sights. The legendary striker scored 260 goals in the league, while Kane currently has 204 to his name. With quite a few years left in his playing career, the record is very much within Kane's grasp.

Poll : 0 votes