Harry Kane explains how he premeditated where Aaron Ramsdale will dive before taking Tottenham penalty in 3-0 win over Arsenal

Tottenham striker Harry Kane claims he knew which way Aaron Ramsdale would dive for his penalty during Spurs' 3-0 victory over Arsenal in the Premier League.

The Gunners missed the chance to add more distance for the final top four spot as they crumbled in the north London derby and now face a nervous finish to the season.

Kane was given the chance to put his side into the lead in the 22nd minute at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after Cedric Soares pushed Son Heung-Min in the area while attempting to defend a cross.

The England captain calmly slotted his penalty to Ramsdale's left, with the Arsenal keeper diving in the other direction.

It was the first time during the current campaign that the 28-year-old had fired a penalty in that direction, but Kane claimed his experience of training with Ramsdale while on Three Lions duty helped his decision.

Speaking to Sky Sports (as quoted by The Mail), the forward said:

"I haven't been to that side for a while, my regular side is to my left but I've practiced them in training all week and like to go where I'm feeling good, and that was the better one today. I've obviously taken a few against Aaron for England in training so I thought he was going to go the way he did."

Kane "proud" of his Tottenham teammates following victory over Arsenal

Spurs were aided by Gunners defender Rob Holding's sending off just after the half-hour mark for two needless yellow cards.

Kane doubled his tally and his team's lead shortly after, before Son sealed the game following on from half-time. When asked about his side's performance, Kane couldn't contain his delight towards his teammates, claiming:

"I'm proud of the boys. If they (Arsenal) won they would have secured the Champions League. We started on the front foot, created the chances and controlled it in the second half. Whenever you win a derby it's always nice. Two more games to go. We need to focus on them now but it was a special night here."

Spurs host relegation-threatened Burnley next before traveling to already-relegated Norwich City in their final Premier League encounter.

Meanwhile, Arsenal visit Newcastle United on Monday, May 16, before their campaign ends at home to Everton, whose top-flight status still hangs in the balance.

