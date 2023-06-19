Harry Kane only occupies third place among list of wealthiest current England footballers

While Harry Kane is England's captain and the record goalscorer for the Three Lions, the Tottenham Hotspur star is not the wealthiest footballer in the team. According to The Sun, he is the third highest wealthiest player in the team at this point in time.

Kane boasts a net worth of £51 million. Marcus Rashford is the wealthiest player in England's squad. The Manchester United attacker boasts a net worth of £65 million. Chelsea's Raheem Sterling is a close second with his net worth being £61 million.

Kane, despite not being the wealthiest player in his national team, owns a massive fortune. The question may arise about how the player has managed to build such an empire.

Harry Kane earns around £10.4 million yearly in wages from his club Tottenham Hotspur. He has some notable endorsement deals, one of them with being Nike.

Kane is also into real estate. He owns £13 million in properties, including rentals. Kane has also started a drought start-up recently. Hence, it is evident that the English captain is also attentive into growing his business beyond the football pitch.h

How many goals did Harry Kane score for England in the recent international break?

Harry Kane scored thrice in the recent international break. He bagged one against Malta as England secured a 4-1 win. The strike came from the penalty spot.

Kane scored twice as the Three Lions secured a 7-0 win against North Macedonia. One of his goals came from the penalty spot. Gareth Southgate's team put on a show at Old Trafford.

Kane has so far bagged 57 goals in 83 matches for his country. He is already the country's all-time leading scorer. Given Kane is only 30, he is expected to add a lot more to his tally in the coming years.

