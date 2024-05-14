Harry Kane picks Manchester United star for ‘pace’ as he builds scariest defender with traits from Van Dijk, John Terry and others

Harry Kane named a couple of world-beaters, including a Manchester United defender, in an interview with GOAL when asked to create his scariest defender using several attributes. The forward saw it all in English football with Tottenham Hotspur, from breaking into the squad to nearly winning the league in 2015-16.

The side also made it to the UEFA Champions League final in the 2018-19 season and he has played against some of the best defenders in recent football history. The 30-year-old transferred to Bayern Munich, where he has proven his worth with a scintillating goalscoring campaign although he has no trophies to show for it.

Kane was asked by GOAL to create a scary defender using six attributes; pace, strength, football IQ, aerial ability, aggression and technique. His choice for pace was a surprising one, given that he went for Manchester United ace Raphael Varane.

The Englishman has faced the Frenchman a couple of times over the years, with their most recent meeting coming in the UEFA Champions League this season. Kane named former teammates Toby Alderweireld and Cristian Romero as his picks for technique and aggression, respectively.

The Bayern Munich man also named Virgil Van Dijk as his choice for strength and Giorgio Chiellini for aerial ability. There was also space for Premier League Hall of Famer John Terry, whom he chose for his football IQ.

Raphael Varane set for Manchester United exit

Former France international Raphael Varane has announced via the club's official website that he will leave Manchester United at the end of the season after his contract was not extended. The 31-year-old will leave Old Trafford after spending just three years at the club following a transfer from Real Madrid.

Manchester United refused to trigger the club option for a year's extension of Varane's contract last year, indicating that they were not keen on keeping him. The Frenchman has now made the announcement of his impending exit as the season nears its conclusion.

Varane is presently out injured and unable to feature for the Red Devils but hopes to be at Old Trafford for the side's last home game. The defender has played 21 times in the league this season and has struggled to reach the heights he did at Real Madrid.