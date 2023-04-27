"Harry Kane, we'll see you in June" - Manchester United fans come up with hilarious chant in their PL fixture against Tottenham

Manchester United fans have come up with a hilarious chant for Harry Kane in their Premier League fixture against Tottenham Hotspur.

The England international has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United in the summer. His contract at Spurs expires at the end of next season and he is yet to pen fresh terms in north London.

Amidst this, Matt Law of the Telegraph has claimed that the Red Devils have started laying the foundations for a potential summer bid for Kane. Manchester United fans seem to be aware of the recent developments surrounding the 29-year-old and their team.

The away fans were heard chanting 'Harry Kane, we'll see you in June' during their league clash against Spurs earlier today (April 27) at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (h/t @UtdPlug). The summer transfer window, however, opens for business on July 1.

Manchester United's need for a striker is there for everyone to see. The club were left needing a centre-forward in January after Cristiano Ronaldo's unceremonious exit in November.

Wout Weghorst is on loan from Burnley until the summer and has failed to impress fans and pundits alike with his displays. Kane, meanwhile, is yet to win a single team trophy in his career.

If the Spurs superstar joins the Red Devils, he will continue to have the chance to beat Alan Shearer's Premier League goals record, which stands at 260. Kane is currently on 207 goals.

What Erik ten Hag said about Tottenham's Harry Kane before Manchester United encounter

Erik ten Hag praised Harry Kane before Manchester United's high-profile Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur.

Speaking at his pre-match presser, the Dutch tactician was asked what makes Kane a great striker. He responded, via the Independent:

"First of all, the number of goals. And also his key actions (that) come to a goal, final passes as well. He’s just a great player, great personality as well."

When asked if the Three Lions skipper will fit in well at Manchester United, Ten Hag responded:

"I am preparing my team tomorrow for a game against Spurs. He is one of the players but we have to face Spurs, so I don’t think about anything else."

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is a tough negotiator, especially when his star players are concerned. He could, however, have very little choice if Kane decides he won't renew his deal with the Lilywhites.

In this situation, Levy could either sell Kane this summer and use the money to sign a potential replacement. Or, he could wait for another season and come to terms with losing the Englishman on a free transfer.

