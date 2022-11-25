Harry Kane spotted wearing rainbow Rolex watch after OneLove armband is banned at FIFA World Cup 

England captain Harry Kane was spotted wearing a rainbow Rolex watch after he was banned from wearing the OneLove armband at the FIFA World Cup.

Controversy has ensued over FIFA's decision to ban the wearing of the OneLove captain's armband.

Any player wearing the armband is given a sporting sanction, likely a yellow card as it is against FIFA's rules over a legible kit for a match at the tournament.

Germany protested the ruling by having their players cover their mouths before their 2-1 defeat to Japan on Wednesday, 23 November.

Kane, 29, appears to have made his feelings known as he was seen wearing a £520,000 rainbow Rolex watch at the FIFA World Cup after the ban.

England manager Gareth Southgate said he would not allow his players to get entangled in the virtue-signaling contest.

He said that regardless of the action the Three Lions take, they will likely be criticized (via the Telegraph):

“There was a plan [before Iran], we weren’t able to carry out. What do we do now? Do we all try to out-do each other on a gesture that might actually be…however we do it, probably won’t be enough. Probably could be criticised."

England face the USA on Friday, 25 November looking to continue their impressive start to the FIFA World Cup campaign. They beat IR Iran 6-3 in their opener.

FIFA World Cup: Denmark to hold talks with UEFA members over quitting FIFA

Denmark are set to hold talks over a blanket withdrawal

According to the Sun, Denmark are looking to hold talks with UEFA members over leaving FIFA.

Seven nations, including England, planned to wear the OneLove armband but backed down after sporting sanctions were enacted.

Danish FA Chairman Jesper Moller has claimed that the Danes are planning on quitting FIFA and are ready for talks with 55 UEFA nations.

Moller said:

“There are presidential elections in FIFA. There are 211 countries in FIFA and I understand that the current president has statements of support from 207 countries. Denmark is not among those countries. And we’re not going to be either.”

Denmark will not formally support Fifa chief Gianni Infantino's bid to be re-elected as president.

Infantino stirred up trouble when he made bizarre comments in a pre-2022 FIFA World Cup press conference.

The Italian said:

"Today I have strong feelings. Today I feel Qatari, I feel Arab, I feel African, I feel gay, I feel disabled, I feel a migrant worker. Of course I am not Qatari, I am not an Arab, I am not African, I am not gay, I am not disabled. But I feel like it, because I know what it means to be discriminated, to be bullied, as a foreigner in a foreign country."

