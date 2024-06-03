Harry Maguire a doubt for England's Euro 2024 opener against Serbia, ex-Chelsea star set to deputize for him - Reports

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire could reportedly miss England's opening Euro 2024 match against Serbia on June 16.

This would be a huge blow to Gareth Southgate, who has often shown faith in the Red Devils centre-back. Maguire missed his club's FA Cup final against Manchester City on May 25 and has been missing since the end of April due to a muscle injury.

In his absence, Sami Mokbel of the Daily Mail claims that Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi could replace Maguire for their country's Euro 2024 opener. Before The Three Lions take on Serbia, they play two warm-up matches against Bosnia and Herzegovina (June 3), and Iceland (June 7).

It is claimed that Guehi could start beside Lewis Dunk in the first of these two games to see how he fares.

The 31-year-old has done well for Manchester United this season and is equally important, if not more, to Southgate. He's made 63 appearances across competitions for his country, bagging seven goals in the process.

Meanwhile, Guehi is less experienced in an England shirt, having received just nine caps so far. However, he's one of the top players at Crystal Palace and made 29 appearances across competitions this season, bagging an assist and no goals.

Under these circumstances, it is likely that Guehi would pair Manchester City's John Stones or Dunk in central defense for the first match.

What has England manager Gareth Southgate said about Harry Maguire's fitness?

Gareth Southgate has ruled out Harry Maguire for his team's first warmup match against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Monday. However, he failed to provide an update on whether the centre-back will make it in time for the clash against Serbia.

Southgate also stated that Maguire is unlikely to feature in England's second warmup match against Iceland as well. When asked about the defender, he said (via Mirror):

"We don't know at the moment. Again, he's progressing well. He won't be involved (against Bosnia and Herzegovina). Unlikely, I would say for next Friday.

"But each couple of days that passes, we've got a little bit more information on how they're progressing and how likely that is and likely the return date."

Throughout the season, Maguire made 31 appearances across competitions, bagging four goals and two assists. He started England's Euro 2020 final loss on penalties (3-2) to Italy (1-1 at full time).