Harry Maguire reveals ‘biggest motivation’ for Manchester United ahead of Liverpool clash

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has spoken ahead of his side's crucial clash with fierce rivals Liverpool on Tuesday. The defender stressed the importance of earning all three points.

The Red Devils have encountered a difficult season where they have exited all cup competitions and face an uphill battle to finish in the top four.

They currently sit fifth, three points off of fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

Tuesday's game against Liverpool will have huge implications not only for the top-four race but also for the Anfield side's challenge to win the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp's men are currently second, one point off league leaders Manchester City with seven games remaining.

The Reds are chasing a quadruple of trophies, having already won the Carabao Cup in February. They have also progressed to the FA Cup final and the semi-final of the UEFA Champions League.

But Maguire doesn't feel denting Liverpool's title challenge is the biggest motivation for the Red Devils. He told Sky Sports:

"I think the motivation is going to Anfield, playing against Liverpool and winning a football match and getting three points for this club and the fans."

He continued,

"The fans have stuck with us throughout this season, they turn up in their numbers wherever they go, they've been amazing in such a difficult season. For us to go to Anfield, perform well and get the three points, it would be a huge moment for us to give to the fans. So I think that's the big motivation for us."

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL



Ahead of Liverpool vs Manchester United tomorrow evening, why not sit back and enjoy the BEST goals from their clashes under the lights! 🤩 Nothing quite like a game under floodlightsAhead of Liverpool vs Manchester United tomorrow evening, why not sit back and enjoy the BEST goals from their clashes under the lights! 🤩 Nothing quite like a game under floodlights 💡Ahead of Liverpool vs Manchester United tomorrow evening, why not sit back and enjoy the BEST goals from their clashes under the lights! 🤩 https://t.co/ci05PHgLc0

Manchester United looking to avenge the demoralising defeat to Liverpool from earlier this season

The Red Devils were embarrassed by their fierce rivals

Manchester United suffered a huge 5-0 loss last time out against Liverpool.

It was the beginning of the end for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's tenure in charge at Old Trafford. Maguire has highlighted how low the side felt following their demoralizing defeat:

"That was such a low point, the lowest point of the season, one of the lowest points of my career, and I'm sure the rest of the lads', without international football involved in that."

"You don't need motivation to play in these games. It's such a big rivalry, when you join this club you know the rivalry, it's one of the biggest in the world. It's a game we've got to look forward to. We know we're going to have to play at our best to get something, and that's what we've got to prepare for."

Much has been said about Maguire as captain of Manchester United. There have been rumors of a power struggle with Cristiano Ronaldo alongside fans debating his leadership skills.

But come Tuesday, Red Devils fans will be hoping their skipper has one of his best performances when he comes up against the Premier League's most potent frontline.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit