Harry Maguire reveals he sent 'private message' to Manchester United teammate after his early substitution in recent clash

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has come out in defense of teammate Joshua Zirkzee, who has copped a lot of criticism from the club's fans recently. Maguire revealed that he sent a private message to Zirkzee after their 0-2 loss against Newcastle United on 30 December.

Zirkzee, who was signed from Bologna in the summer transfer window by Erik ten Hag, has performed rather poorly this season. He has scored just four goals across all competitions, which has led to his criticism from supporters and pundits.

Having started the game, he was taken off in just the 33rd minute against Newcastle with Manchester United 2-0 down as boos rang around Old Trafford. He headed back down the tunnel immediately before returning to the bench for the second half.

Maguire revealed sending Zirkzee a message after the game to keep him in good spirits.

"I sent him a private message after the [Newcastle] game. Listen, Joshua is a good player - you don't play for this club if you're not a good player. We have amazing fans who stick with us through thick and thin. It's not about individuals," said Maguire (via centredevils on X).

Following their loss to Newcastle, Manchester United drew 2-2 with league leaders Liverpool. After that, however, they delivered a big blow to Arsenal, knocking them out of the FA Cup on penalties. Zirkzee scored a calm and composed penalty in the shootout to help his side win the game.

Manchester United in advanced talks to sell Alejandro Garnacho to Napoli - Reports

Among the many transfer rumors doing the rounds in the ongoing January window, the biggest concerning Manchester United is that of Alejandro Garnacho. The winger has been linked heavily with Napoli, with the Serie A side keen on signing him.

Garnacho has been in fine form for United this season, scoring seven goals across all competitions. As per journalist Ben Jacobs, Manchester United value Garnacho at €70 million and Napoli are said to be getting close to that figure. The two clubs are currently involved in talks over a potential transfer.

United are currently 13th in the league table with just 26 points to their name. They will next be seen in action in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday, January 23, when they face Rangers at home.

