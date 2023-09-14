Harry Maguire reveals stance on Manchester United future after failed West Ham transfer

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has revealed his stance on his future at Old Trafford after a proposed move to West Ham United fell through this summer. He admitted that the start of the season has not been ideal, but he wants to fight for his place in Erik ten Hag's side.

Manchester United reportedly agreed to sell Maguire to West Ham United in the summer, but the transfer did not materialize. Manchester Evening News (MEN) reported that the defender wanted a payout on his remaining contract with the Red Devils as he was taking a wage cut to join the Hammers.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Maguire admitted wanting to play more at club level. Express quoted him as saying:

"I know, at the moment, when I have not started a game in the first four games of the season, the story comes to me. I want to play games, I want to play football. The first four weeks were hard because it was one game a week and the manager didn't select me but we have lots of games coming up now and I am sure I will play lots of games."

When quizzed about the West Ham move that collapsed, he said:

"How can I put this? We just didn't come to an agreement. They were happy for me to stay and I was happy to fight for my place. I want to do that and every time I train or play I will give everything."

Harry Maguire has played 1616 minutes for Manchester United in all competitions under Erik ten Hag since he took over last season.

Harry Maguire continues to play for England despite lack of minutes at Manchester United

England fans have voiced their disapproval at Gareth Southgate picking Harry Maguire despite the Manchester United star not playing regularly at club level. But the defender is grateful for the chance and Southgate's backing.

He said (via Express):

"Gareth has been brilliant with me ever since I made my debut. He keeps saying: 'keep playing well, keep doing a job for England and keep helping us progress'. You see this team is progressing. Of course you want to play week-in week-out and when you get that rhythm, it helps. But honestly, I feel good. He played me at the World Cup and I thought I had a fantastic World Cup having played not so many games."

Maguire came on as a substitute in England's 3-1 win over Scotland earlier this week. He was good defensively but scored an unfortunate own goal.