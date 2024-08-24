Harry Maguire’s 5-word message to Manchester United teammates after conceding goal against Brighton comes to light 

Harry Maguire's reaction after Manchester United conceded a first-half goal against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday (August 24) has gone viral. The Red Devils conceded early in the game after Danny Welbeck scored for the Seagulls in the 32nd minute.

Maguire failed to clear a simple cross into the by Pedro Neto. Ultimately, it was picked up by Kaoru Mitoma who delivered the ball into the six-yard box before Danny Welbeck deposited it into Andre Onana's goal.

According to an Instagram post by SPORTBible, Harry Maguire uttered, "I couldn't get the ball," after Brighton scored the opening goal.

The Red Devils equalized in the 60th minute courtesy of a lightning run by Amad Diallo. The Ivory Coast international dribbled through the right of the pitch and cut inside to take a shot. The effort took a big deflection before bulging in the Brighton net.

However, the home team won the game in the final few minutes of extra time. A Brighton corner was kept alive and the ball went to Simon Adingra on the left of the penalty box. He found Pedro Neto on the far post, who produced a perfect header to win the tie for Brighton in the dying minutes of the game.

The win put Brighton at the top of the Premier League table with two wins out of two. However, Erik ten Hag's side will need to sort things out before they face Arne Slot's Liverpool at home on September 1.

Manchester United veteran Rio Ferdinand slams Harry Maguire after Brighton mistake

Harry Maguire has faced a lot of criticism since coming to Old Trafford from Leicester City for a fee of €87 million. Most recently, he was slammed by Rio Ferdinand after his mistake resulted in Brighton's first goal against the Red Devils.

"It’s a great ball that he [Pedro Neto] puts in, it really asks questions of the defenders, but they [Manchester United defenders] don’t deal with it," Ferdinand said during the half-time interval (via Football Transfers).

“Harry Maguire’s in there. He’s in a good position initially to defend it but he moves backwards instead of going towards the ball. I understand why, it’s wet and he’s worried about putting the ball into his own goal but he’s got to go there and own the situation, clear your lines early. That’s why you do reps and reps of crosses coming in, for those situations there,” concluded Ferdinand.

Harry Maguire's contract with Manchester United runs out next summer.

