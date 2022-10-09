Harry Maguire's real name leaves Manchester United fans surprised ahead of trip to Everton

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire is one of the most talked about players in the Red Devils' squad and is back in the spotlight once more. According to a report by the Mirror, the United skipper's first name is not even Harry. This has surprised the Old Trafford faithful.

The Sheffield native’s first name is actually Jacob, with his more popular moniker 'Harry' being his middle name. The defender started going by Harry at a young age and continued to go by his middle name instead of his first.

He is, however, not the first player to do this, with former Manchester City shot-stopper Joe Hart's first name being Charles.

"His quality is really good, you see that from his caps for England. I am sure he can turn it around — really, I am convinced of that". Erik ten Hag on Harry Maguire: "I've to coach him and back him — but I back Maguire because I believe in him".

Maguire will have more on his mind than the revelation of his first name, with the world-record signing for a defender dealing with a particularly poor patch of form. His current struggles have seen him drop out of Manchester United's starting line-up. For manager Erik ten Hag, new signing Lisandro Martinez and French defender Rafael Varane are the preferred options in the heart of defense.

The United skipper will focus on finding his form again for the Red Devils if he is to stand any chance of going to the World Cup with England this winter.

Manchester United place Benfica goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos on radar

While Maguire continues to struggle to find his slot in the first-team, it looks as though Red Devils goalkeeper David de Gea might follow suit. The Old Trafford hierarchy are now looking at Benfica goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos as the next in line for the position between the sticks.

This is according to Media Foot (via ThePeoplesPerson), Manchester United are preparing to make a move for the shot-stopper. De Gea, on the other hand, could leave Old Trafford at the end of his contract next summer. While the club can extend the Spaniard's deal by a further year, this is yet to happen.

It is believed that the goalkeeper's potential exit from the club is due to his lack of suitability in how Erik ten Hag prefers to play from the back. Aside from this, he has struggled through a poor patch of form, with the Spanish goalkeeper unable to keep the goals from getting in.

With Vlachodimos in impressive form for Benfica, the Red Devils will need to fend off interest from Leicester City, who are in need of a first-choice goalkeeper themselves.

