Harry Maguire says he sent private message to Joshua Zirkzee after Manchester United fans sarcastically cheered him off the pitch

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has revealed that he sent a message to support teammate Joshua Zirkzee after his experience in the Newcastle United game last month. The Dutch striker was sarcastically cheered off the pitch by the fans after his substitution in the first half of the game at Old Trafford.

Netherlands international Zirkzee was hauled off 33 minutes into the game against Newcastle on December 30, with the Red Devils 2-0 down. The 23-year-old striker disappeared down the tunnel immediately after his substitution before re-emerging shortly afterwards.

Maguire revealed via Mail Sport that he had sent a message to the former Bologna man to cheer him up after his distasteful experience in the game against the Magpies. The England international pointed out that the Dutchman showed an instant improvement, helping the side knock Arsenal out of the FA Cup days later.

"I sent him a message privately after the [Newcastle] game. He's a good player. You don't play for this club if you're not a good player. With Josh coming on against Arsenal, he really changed the game for us and to score the penalty [in the shootout]. It probably gave him the confidence and belief that he belongs here."

"There are so many ups and downs. Every game you lose, there's a lot of scrutiny and that's part and parcel of playing for this club. I look at previous players, the likes of Beckham and Rooney had a lot of scrutiny. If it can happen to them, it can happen to anyone. The fans have been brilliant with him. We have amazing fans that stick with us through thick and thin. When times are tough they really get behind you and support you. I have felt that and I am sure Josh would have been feeling that over the recent weeks."

Zirkzee has struggled to find his best form at Manchester United since completing a £36.5 million move from Bologna. The striker has scored five goals in 30 appearances since joining the Red Devils and has been linked with a move away this month.

Manchester United set to launch second attempt to sign Lecce star - Reports

Manchester United are set to launch a second attempt to sign Lecce defender Patrick Dorgu this month, as per Fabrizio Romano. The Red Devils failed in an attempt to sign the Denmark international for €27 million earlier this month.

Lecce are unwilling to let Dorgu leave the club unless their valuation of €40 million is met by any suitors. The 20-year-old left-back is keen on the move to Manchester United and is waiting for an agreement to be struck between both clubs.

Ruben Amorim is keen for his side to sign a new left-back amid the injury problems faced by Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia in recent years. The Red Devils have been linked with Alvaro Carreras of Benfica as an alternative option to Dorgu.

