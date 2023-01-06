Harry Maguire sends message to Jack Butland as he completes Manchester United move

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire sent a welcome message to Jack Butland after the English goalkeeper completed a loan to the club. The 29-year-old has joined the Red Devils on a six-month loan.

Erik ten Hag has been eager to provide backup for first-choice shot-stopper David de Gea after Martin Dubravka was recalled from his loan by Newcastle United. Butland hasn't made an appearance for Crystal Palace this season but joins Ten Hag's group of goalkeepers.

Maguire welcomed Butland to Old Trafford, replying to a tweet from the English goalkeeper, which read:

"Massive club. Massive opportunity. Can't wait to get started."

The Manchester United captain responded:

"Welcome mate (handshake)."

Butland has featured 17 times for Palace since joining the club from Stoke City in 2020. He has kept three clean sheets. The Englishman claimed in 2017 in a now-deleted tweet that he would never become an understudy.

Yet, he has taken the opportunity to join Ten Hag's side, who are currently sitting fourth in the league in pursuit of a top-four finish. They have won 11, drawn two and lost four of 17 games.

Ten Hag explained the reasons behind signing Butland, saying (via Manchester Evening News):

"What he (Butland)'s bringing? I'm really happy with David, it's quite clear, he's our No.1, he's a really good performer but what I say is there's always something that can happen with David as well and you have to be prepared for that so you don't have one experienced goalkeeper and you are unlucky."

Manchester United fret on the extent of Donny van de Beek's injury

Van de Beek sustained a knee injury.

Van de Beek was handed a surprise start in Manchester United's 3-0 thrashing of Bournemouth on Tuesday (3 January). The Dutch midfielder has made 10 appearances this season but only four in the starting lineup as he struggles to break into Ten Hag's XI.

However, the former Ajax man suffered a knee injury in the victory over Bournemouth at Old Trafford and was substituted in added time in the first half. Ten Hag was asked to give a timeframe for how long the Dutchman will be sidelined. He responded (via Manchester Evening News):

"Not really, we are still doing investigations - it's a knee injury."

Van de Beek's injury is the latest setback the player has suffered since joining the club from Ajax in 2020 for £40 million. He has failed to make an impact at Manchester United, featuring just 60 times, scoring two goals and providing as many assists since arriving.

Poll : 0 votes