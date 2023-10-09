Harry Maguire shares classy message after helping Manchester United secure dramatic late win over Brentford

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire took to social media and paid tribute to Sir Alex Ferguson's late wife Cathy Ferguson after helping Scott McTominay score the winner against Brentford.

Erik ten Hag's Manchester United locked horns against Brentford on Saturday, October 7. After trailing during the 90 minutes, McTominay scored twice in the added minutes to help the Red Devils win their fourth game of the season (2-1).

The Scotsman scored the second goal in the 90+7th minute with the help of an assist from former Manchester United captain, Harry Maguire. After the match, the English defender took to Instagram and uploaded a video clip, where he can be seen celebrating the goal alongside McTominay and other teammates. He captioned the video clip:

"This was for the Ferguson family... 'Fergie time'. Thinking of you boss and your family. Rest in peace, Cathy."

Maguire addressed Sir Alex Ferguson's late wife Cathy Ferguson in the caption, who passed away on October 5, earlier this month at the age of 84. Her demise was announced and confirmed by the Ferguson family through a public statement.

Manchester United's boss looking forward to recruiting new defenders in place of Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane

As revealed by Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United are looking forward to signing new defenders in the next transfer window, who will replace Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane. It's also revealed that the signings are unlikely to be done in January as the Old Trafford outfit will be possibly making the signings in the summer transfer window.

However, Erik ten Hag is eager to make the changes. Lisandro Martinez is the only defender he brought into the team as a first-choice player. He also brought in Tyrell Malacia and Sergio Reguilon, but they have been struggling to find a spot in the playing XI.

According to Fabrizio Romano, OGC Nice's Jean-Clair Todibo is one of the top targets on the radar of the Red Devils. Earlier this year, Todibo rejected a £30 million bid made by West Ham United. Benfica star Antonio Silva and Sporting CP defender Goncalo Inacio are also seen as the targets of the former Ajax manager.