Harvey Elliot names 2 Liverpool stars who are a 'dream' to play with

Liverpool youngster Harvey Elliott has picked Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold as two players he enjoys playing alongside. The 18-year-old midfielder has called it a "dream."

Speaking on the UMM YouTube channel (via Team Talk), Harvey Elliott was quoted as saying:

“Mo Salah is the best player in the world in my opinion. Who wouldn’t love playing with Mo Salah! Alongside Trent as well on the right side, it’s a dream for any youngster, yeah, to play alongside those two.”

Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold have been two of Liverpool's most important players this season. As things stand, Salah is the Reds' leading goalscorer this season while Trent Alexander-Arnold is the leading assist provider. They lead the respective charts in the Premier League as well.

Mohamed Salah has scored 28 goals and provided 10 assists across all competitions, while Alexander-Arnold has scored twice and provided 17 assists.

Liverpool's style of play under Jurgen Klopp is such that the full-backs are expected to support the attack by providing assists to the forwards. This has also seen left-back Andy Robertson register 13 assists this season so far.

"Who wouldn't love playing with Mo Salah? In my opinion he's the best in the world. Alongside Trent on that right side - it's a dream for any youngster." Harvey Elliott:

Harvey Elliott, meanwhile, has slowly been integrated into the Liverpool first-team by Jurgen Klopp. The 18-year-old midfielder featured in the first four Premier League games this season before suffering an ankle injury which kept him out for around four months.

As things stand, Elliott has scored one goal in 10 appearances for the Reds this season. He netted a wonderful volley on the turn against Cardiff City in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Elliott also featured in the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea last month and went on to score in the penalty shoutout win at Wembley Stadium.

Liverpool have a crucial month of April coming up

Liverpool have a crucial month coming up in April as they look to win the quadruple this season. The Reds have two encounters against league leaders and rivals Manchester City next month. One is a league game at the Etihad Stadium while the other is an FA Cup semifinal at Wembley Stadium.

As things stand, the Reds are currently second in the Premier League, having amassed 69 points from 29 matches. They are a point behind Manchester City, whom they face on the 10th of April.

Manchester City and Liverpool will meet in the FA Cup semi-finals next month.

Jurgen Klopp's side have also been drawn against SL Benfica in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League. The first leg of the tie will be played in Portugal on the 5th of April.

