Harvey Elliott to feature in Liverpool's season opener as Curtis Jones misses out

Harvey Elliott’s impressive stint during pre-season could see him feature for the Reds against Norwich City. Liverpool will start their Premier League campaign with a trip to Carrow Road and Jurgen Klopp is spoilt for choices when it comes to his team selection.

Although Ibrahima Konaté's arrival has created healthy competition among Liverpool's centre-backs, Georginio Wijnaldum’s departure has complicated things in midfield for Jurgen Klopp.

Captain Jordan Henderson and Thiago could be on the substitute bench. Meanwhile, Curtis Jones has been ruled out for Saturday, which could leave the door open for Harvey Elliott.

Jurgen Klopp impressed with young Harvey Elliott

Harvey Elliott's loan stint at Blackburn Rovers proved to be an enriching experience for the young lad.

Elliott was recalled after a successful loan session at Blackburn Rovers, where he scored seven goals and made eleven assists in 41 games. The 18-year-old will now be confident to replicate those performances in a Reds shirt.

With Harvey Elliott’s versatility, the Reds could be looking at the youngster as Wijnaldum’s replacement. Elliot was deployed in midfield during the pre-season friendlies and nearly found himself on the scoresheet, following which the Liverpool manager was all praise for the youngster.

Following his performance against Athletic Bilbao, Jurgen Klopp indicated that Elliott could have an important role within the team.

“He can play center-mid. He can play up front, the right-wing. He smashed the bar. He is different, he can play a few positions, no doubt about it. We wanted to try him in midfield in pre-season to get him more involved. He made big steps," said Klopp.

Jurgen Klopp on Harvey Elliott: 🗣 "I think he made a big step in this pre-season. If Harvey stays fit then the football world can be really excited about that."



The future. pic.twitter.com/ij01UJdzWx — SPORTbible (@sportbible) August 9, 2021

Curtis Jones' injury could benefit Elliott

Curtis Jones sustained an injury in the pre-season which could allow Elliott to earn a starting role.

Fabinho is most likely to retain his starting XI place despite being one of the last players to join the squad for pre-season. Jordan Henderson and Thiago could make the bench while Curtis Jones is going to miss out on Saturday’s game.

The young Liverpool midfielder was substituted against Osasuna following a concussion. He has subsequently been ruled out of the game against Norwich.

.@curtisjr_10 will not be available for this weekend's season opener after sustaining a concussion on Monday: — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 11, 2021

Jones’s injury would mean that James Milner could partner Fabinho with Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Harvey Elliott all battling for a place in the team. The latter, with his impressive pre-season, could be the manager’s choice for their campaign opener.

