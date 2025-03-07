"Has that ability to always get past his opponent" - Robert Pires praises Arsenal star, says he's 'one of the best players in Europe in his position'

Robert Pires has heaped praise on Arsenal star Bukayo Saka, hailing him as one of the best players in Europe in his position. The French football legend lauded the 23-year-old winger for his ability to consistently beat defenders and his overall development in recent years.

Saka has been a standout performer for Arsenal, playing a crucial role in the club’s resurgence under Mikel Arteta. His pace, dribbling ability, and technical skill have made him one of the best wingers in the game at the moment.

Last season, the Hale End graduate was a key player for the Gunners in the challenge for the league title, scoring 20 goals and providing 14 assists in 47 appearances across competitions.

Pires, who played for Arsenal between 2000 and 2006 and was also part of the club’s legendary 'Invincibles' squad, spoke highly of Saka in a recent interview with The Athletic:

''Bukayo Saka is one of the best players in Europe in his position,’’ Pires said. ‘’He has that ability to always get past his opponent. As soon as he receives the ball, if he sees that there’s space behind the defender, he goes for it. I also think he’s progressed a huge amount in his off-the-ball work. He always offers a pass when a team-mate’s on the ball.''

Saka has continued to be a key player for Arsenal this season. Despite being out of action due to injury, he currently sits joint-second in the assists charts with 10 in the Premier League this term.

''He’s an unbelievable talent'' – Jamie O’Hara says Arsenal starlet is 'more special' than Bukayo Saka

Former footballer turned pundit Jamie O'Hara believes recent academy graduate Ethan Nwaneri is a bit more special than Bukayo Saka. O'Hara acknowledged the footballing abilities of the pair but thinks Nwaneri has edges over Saka due to his creativity and versatility.

Nwaneri, who made his debut for the Gunners in 2022, has become a first-team player of late in Mikel Arteta’s squad, thanks to the injury plaguing the team. The 17-year-old mostly played as a substitute for the Arsenal senior team and has often impressed.

Speaking to Grosvenor Sport, O'Hara claims Nwaneri has a certain je ne sais quoi that makes him better than talisman Saka.

“Ethan Nwaneri is like Bukayo Saka but – dare I say it – with a little bit more. I feel like he’s more creative and versatile; he can play in more areas on the pitch. Saka is a winger, he can get to the byline and he cuts inside to curl a shot into the far corner. But there’s something about Nwaneri that makes me think he’s a bit more special.’’ Jamie O'Hara said.

“He’s an unbelievable talent. For me, he can easily be one of the best players in the Premier League. “He’s got a long career ahead of him, but let’s hope Arteta doesn’t run him into the ground like Saka and gives him a break. Nwaneri needs players around him to share the load, so he doesn’t burn out. It’s another compliment to Arsenal’s Hale End academy. I was at Arsenal’s academy, and there’s no getting away from it – it’s a fantastic place for young players,’’ he added.

Nwaneri has scored eight goals and made one assist across competitions for the Gunners this term.

