“Has an agenda against CR7”, “Ronaldo deserves this for renewing” - Fans blame Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr teammate for Saudi Super Cup final loss

Al-Nassr fans on X have held Cristiano Ronaldo's teammate, Bento Krepski, responsible for their loss against Al-Ahli in the Saudi Super Cup final. The Knights of Najd suffered a heartbreaking 5-3 loss in a penalty shootout after the game ended 2-2 in normal time at the Hong Kong Stadium on Saturday, August 23.

Cristiano Ronaldo broke the deadlock for his side in the 41st minute with a well-dispatched penalty after Ali Majrashi handled the ball inside the box. However, Franck Kessie found the bottom-right corner to ensure the scores were level going into the break (45+6').

Jorge Jesus and Co. pushed for a winner in the second half and appeared to be on the way to glory when Marcelo Brozovic found the back of the net in the 83rd minute. Unfortunately, disaster struck for Al-Nassr six minutes later when Bento was unable to claim the ball following Riyad Mahrez's corner. The Brazilian goalkeeper failed to punch the ball clear, enabling Roger Ibanez to make it 2-2.

While Cristiano Ronaldo was on target during the penalty shootout, Bento was unable to save a single spot-kick. Abdullah Al-Khaibari's effort was also saved, which resulted in Al-Ahli winning the Saudi Super Cup.

One Al-Nassr fan believes Bento has an agenda against Ronaldo, posting:

"The al nassr goal keeper has an agenda against cr7"

🦅 @achokisiu7 the al nassr goal keeper has an agenda against cr7

Another fan tweeted:

"Ronaldo deserves this for renewing at Al Nassr"

Varun @Var_008 Ronaldo deserves this for renewing at Al Nassr

Other fans reacted below:

"Bento killed Al Nassr chances of winning that silverware. I hate foolish goalkeepers," one fan commented

"We signed bento cuz he saves penalties...has he ever genuinely saved any penalty for Al nassr?" one fan questioned

"Bento is awful, single handedly lost the game for Al Nassr," another added

"Bento needs to leave. Al nassr has too many holes to win trophies even with the greatest of all time leading them," another chimed in

"Al Nassr @AlNassrFC_EN should send out Bento from the team . That man is quack," one fan demanded

How did Cristiano Ronaldo fare during Al-Nassr's Saudi Super Cup final loss against Al-Ahli?

Despite featuring on the scoresheet, Cristiano Ronaldo was left helpless as his side lost the Saudi Super Cup final to Al-Ahli on penalties. Al-Nassr have yet to win an official trophy since the Portugal ace joined the SPL side in January 2023.

Cristiano Ronaldo had an excellent game, recording a match rating of 8.1 on FotMob. The 40-year-old created two chances, scored a goal and a penalty in the shootout, and landed three shots on target from six attempts. He also won two duels and delivered one accurate long ball from his only attempt.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr will aim to return to winning ways in their next fixture against Al-Taawoun in the Saudi Pro League on Friday, August 29.

Disclaimer: The above stats were taken from FotMob on August 23 at 8:15 PM IST. They are subject to change.

