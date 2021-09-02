Has AIFF bent the rules by allowing Corbett Football Club to compete in I-League Qualifier 2021?

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) bent rules to accommodate Corbett Football Club from Uttarakhand state to compete in the I-League Qualifier 2021. The tournament is scheduled to be played in Bengaluru next month.

The AIFF’s League Department guidelines state that the winner of the senior state league tournament is eligible to compete in the I-League Qualifier 2021. However, Uttarakhand state hasn’t organized its senior state league for the past 20 years. Despite this, the AIFF has allowed Corbett FC to compete in the AIFF’s I-League Qualifier 2021.

Sunando Dhar, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the AIFF League Department didn’t respond to calls and Kaushal Das, general secretary of AIFF didn’t respond to text messages.

Subhash Arora, proprietor of Corbett FC, claimed the club won the senior state league tournament organized in March 2020. Subhash said:

“The Uttarakhand’s senior state league was held in March 2020. I have all the details. Corbett FC was the winner."

Senior coach of Uttarakhand said Corbett FC must have won a district league tournament.

"When a senior state league tournament has not been organised how can Corbett FC emerge winner?" asked the coach.

Subhash, however, failed to share details of the league held in March 2020. The Corbett FC’s home is Udham Singh Nagar in Uttarakhand, said Subhash. However, he admitted that no league competition had been held for the past several years.

“It doesn’t matter whether the state league was held or not. What is important is that football players from Uttarakhand are getting an opportunity to compete in the I-League Qualifier 2021,” said Subhash.

I-League rules were adjusted post COVID-19

Keeping the pandemic in mind, league results of 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 have also been considered for the I-League Qualifier 2021, according to the AIFF circular issued in June.

Corbett FC are among seven clubs who make their debut in the I-League Qualifier 2021 starting next month in Bengaluru. Following are the clubs for the I-League Qualifier 2021.

Hyderya Sports FC (Jammu and Kashmir), Corbett FC (Uttarakhand), Delhi FC (Delhi). Madan Maharaj FC (Madhya Pradesh), Rajasthan United FC (Rajasthan), ARA FC (Gujarat), Kenkre FC (Maharashtra), FC Bengaluru United (Karnataka), Kerala United FC (Kerala) and Ryntih FC (Meghalaya).

Edited by Diptanil Roy