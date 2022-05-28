“Has Ancelotti’s nudes” – Real Madrid fans feel one player should not have been named in starting line-up for Champions League final against Liverpool

Real Madrid fans are annoyed at Carlo Ancelotti's addition of Toni Kroos in the starting lineup against Liverpool in their Champions League final tonight. Kroos has been a consistent force for Ancelotti, especially in Europe, where he garnered 11 appearances this term.

However, Madrid fans were clearly hoping for another player to pull the strings in the middle of the park, but they will have to make do with Kroos. This hasn't pleased them, with the Bernabeu faithful taking to Twitter to question the 32-year-old's involvement in the starting lineup.

Here is a selection of tweets:

Kevon @madrid4life34 @jimmythiz @realmadriden . Right . Don’t think he should start . Right . Don’t think he should start @jimmythiz @realmadriden 😂😂😂. Right . Don’t think he should start

Syke @syku_jaiteh_ @hamzkid0011 @realmadriden It is Kroos who should scare you. With both Cama and Fede in the XI Liverpool will not even get close to our defense. @hamzkid0011 @realmadriden It is Kroos who should scare you. With both Cama and Fede in the XI Liverpool will not even get close to our defense.

Only hours left before Real Madrid and Liverpool clash

As the hours tick down to the UEFA Champions League final, the historic meeting between Liverpool and Real Madrid will surely present an interesting spectacle for football lovers.

Firstly, the final is a rematch of the 2018 final in Kyiv, which the Reds lost. Tonight's game presents Jurgen Klopp’s men with a chance to banish their ghosts of the past and get revenge for that loss in Kyiv.

While Loris Karius' errors broke the Reds' hearts and played a major part in Real Madrid winning the trophy that year, history has favored Los Blancos in other meetings.

Real Madrid have, in fact, won every game they have played against Liverpool since their 2009 Round of 16 meeting. They duly continued their streak at Klopp’s expense in Kyiv.

However, today in Paris, the Reds will head into the match with a point to prove. Klopp has molded one of the best teams in European football and there is no better way to reiterate it besides beating Real Madrid. The final will give Liverpool a chance to win a seventh Champions League crown and a second for their manager Jurgen Klopp.

With the Reds looking to rewrite their own history with the outcome of the game, the Madridistas will look to maintain their lofty heritage. Los Blancos remain unbeaten in European finals against Liverpool, with the exception of 1981; the first meeting in the final between them.

Like every great event, tonight's final touches on many fascinating coincidences and connecting events. Nevertheless, both sides will hope to win the trophy at the end of the night; with Madrid particularly keen to elevate Carlo Ancelotti to an unrivaled position in the pantheon of Europe's elite managers.

