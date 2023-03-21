Has Antonio Conte been sacked by Tottenham Hotspur? Journalist makes bombshell claim after Italian's explosive interview

Tottenham Hotspur have sacked Antonio Conte following his explosive press conference last weekend, according to journalist Jacque Talbot.

Conte, who is in the final year of his contract, ripped into his squad after Spurs' 3-3 Premier League draw at Southampton on Saturday, March 18. He also launched a stinging attack on the club's owners.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Conte called his players individualistic after they threw away a two-goal lead. He said:

"The problem is we have shown we are not a team. We are 11 players. I see selfish players. I see players that don't want to help each other, don't play with heart. It is the same every season, no matter who the manager is. They're used to it here. They don't play for something important. They don't want to play under pressure."

Slamming the north London outfit's management, Conte added:

"Tottenham's story is this. Twenty years there is the owner and they never won something but why? The fault is only for the club, or for every manager that stay here. I have seen the managers that the club have had on the bench. You risk to disrupt the figure of the manager and to protect the other situation in every moment."

Now, in an exclusive report for Football Transfers, Talbot has claimed that Conte has left his role as Tottenham's head coach. Ryan Mason is set to be named as the interim manager until the end of the season.

Tottenham are currently fourth in the 2022-23 Premier League table with 49 points from 28 games - two points ahead of Newcastle United (who have two games in hand). Liverpool and Brighton are also keen to threaten Spurs' top four chances.

Spurs are next scheduled to be in action against relegation-threatened Everton in their Premier League away encounter on Monday, April 3.

Tottenham Hotspur reveal stern demand to offload Harry Kane this summer: Reports

According to The Times, Tottenham Hotspur want £100 million in one up-front payment to consider selling Harry Kane this summer. They will demand such an astronomical fee to deter Manchester United, who have placed the English striker on their shortlist.

Kane, who will enter the final 12 months of his contract this summer, has also attracted interest from Bayern Munich and Real Madrid. However, he is unlikely to look for a move abroad as that would impact his quest to break Alan Shearer's record of 260 Premier League goals. He currently has 203 goals in 309 Premier League appearances.

Apart from Kane, Napoli striker Victor Osimhen and Red Bull Salzburg teenager Benjamin Sesko are also on Manchester United's shortlist.

