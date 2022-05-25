"Has a chance" - Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp provides reassuring injury update ahead of Real Madrid showdown

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has reportedly told beIN Sports that Thiago Alcantara has a chance of featuring for Liverpool against Real Madrid in the Champions League final on May 28.

Easily one of the most talented midfielders in the world, Thiago has had multiple injury troubles this season. The Spanish international picked up an Achilles injury in the 3-1 win against Wolves, which was feared to have been a season-ending injury.

Liverpool might also be without the injured Fabinho who has a hamstring problem but recently returned to training.

Fans will be hoping that both players are available for the crucial fixture against Los Blancos. The Reds have a chance to win their second UCL title since 2019. They will face a Madrid side that has made multiple exemplary comebacks this season.

As per beIN sports, Jurgen Klopp is hopeful that the player will be ready by Saturday. The German coach claimed that the midfielder has a 'chance' of playing. Klopp has earlier claimed that Thiago faced a race against time in order to be fit for the final.

Liverpool set to take revenge against Real Madrid for 2018 Champions League final?

Liverpool will be optimistic about their chances of defeating Real Madrid. The Reds have improved drastically from when the two sides last met in 2018. Additionally, the Reds also failed to win the league despite winning their last game and will be itching to finish the season with a major trophy.

The Reds know that they will have to be switched on throughout the game against Real Madrid. The Spanish giants might not be the most threatening on paper but have a never-give-up attitude that helps them pull off unlikely results. Karim Benzema is in the form of his life while Vinicius Jr. will also be a constant threat.

Madrid’s quality in midfield means that the Reds will be hoping to count on both Fabinho and Thiago during the game. David Alaba has been an immense leader in defence while Dani Carvajal and Ferland Mendy have also been in prime form.

The matchup has all the ingredients to be one of the most entertaining Champions League finals in recent times.

