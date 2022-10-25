“Has it all and is different from the others” – Gary Lineker chooses ‘exceptional’ Barcelona star as his favorite above Lionel Messi

Former Barcelona star and current La Liga commentator Gary Lineker recently named Pedri as his favorite above Lionel Messi.

Lineker was awarded the Manuel Vazquez Montalban journalism award in the sports journalism category. While collecting the honor from the Catalan club's president Joan Laporta, Lineker picked Pedri above Messi as his favorite at the moment.

The Englishman said (via sport.es):

"I love it, it's exceptional. It's not Messi, who is unique and there is no one like him, but Pedri has it all and is different from the others."

The 61-year-old also went on to share his take on Barcelona's rebuilding process under Xavi Hernandez.

While the Blaugranas have struggled in recent times, their overall performances under Xavi have been encouraging since the Spaniard took over from Ronald Koeman last season. Lineker said:

"It's still early days but I see Barça doing well. They have young and very good players. Being a Barça manager is difficult, there is a lot of expectation, I think Xavi is doing very well, the team is improving.

"It's difficult to take on a team and change everything quickly. Pity the problems in the Champions."

Gary Lineker opined on Lionel Messi potentially returning to Barcelona

Lionel Messi has been linked with a return to Barcelona.

Lionel Messi left Barcelona in teary eyes last season when the Catalan club couldn't renew their greatest-ever player's contract due to La Liga wage cap rules.

Messi joined Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on a free transfer. His contract with the French club is set to expire this summer and Messi has been linked with a return to his boyhood club.

Lineker said that he would love to see that happen. He added:

"It's a dream for Messi to come back. Everyone thinks he's going to play in the United States, I don't know if he can pay him, maybe he plays without winning anything. It would be very special. The way Messi left was very sad."

While he had an underwhelming season last term with the Parisians, scoring 11 goals and providing 15 assists in 34 games, the Argentine has returned to form this season.

In 15 games this campaign, Messi has scored nine goals and provided 10 assists so far.

